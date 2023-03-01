Manchester City's Etihad Stadium is set to become the fourth-largest ground in the Premier League after the club announced plans to expand their home base.

As part of a package of measures to revamp the stadium, City intend to expand its North Stand by some 7,700 seats, taking the overall capacity above that of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

In a statement outlining the proposed renovation project, City also revealed that fans can look forward to a number of improvements to the areas surrounding the ground - with the goal of creating 'an entertainment destination'.

City's announcement promised supporters "a covered City Square fan zone, with a capacity of 3,000 and a wide variety of food and drink outlets, new club shop and museum", together with an on-site hotel.

The area will also benefit from the Co-op Live arena - a music venue that is currently under construction next to the Etihad.

What will Man City's expanded Etihad Stadium look like?

At this early stage, only concept art is available for the expanded stadium, but it does look very impressive.

All additional seats will be housed in an extended upper tier of the North Stand, providing City with one of the grandest stands in the top-flight.

You can check out the detailed drawings below.

Which grounds in the Premier League have the biggest capacity?

During their coverage of City's plans on Wednesday morning, Sky Sports News took a look at where an extended Etihad Stadium would sit in terms of the Premier League's largest grounds.

An increase from 53,400 to 61,000 seats would see City surpass the 60,704 capacity of the Emirates, while also bringing City's home within 2,000 fans of both the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,850) and West Ham's London Stadium (62,500).

Overall, Manchester United's Old Trafford ranks as the largest stadium in the top-flight, capable of housing some 74,310 supporters.

An expansion of 'The Theatre of Dreams' is also believed to be on the cards should the Glazer family finally sell the club.

How long will the expansion of the Etihad Stadium take?

Work on the proposed development - which is subject to planning permission - is expected to take three years to complete.

The club is seeking feedback from their fans on the plans, with a deadline of March 26 for any submissions.

