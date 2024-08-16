Manchester City's trial into their 115 charges for breaching the English top flight's financial rules is set to get underway next month. However, a verdict into the matter will likely not be reached until next year.

A Premier League executive has recently revealed the huge points deduction the club will likely face if their financial rule break sanctions match the league's 'collective view.'

Pep Guardiola's side were charged with multiple breaches of FFP rules in February 2023, which followed UEFA's own investigation into the club's finances. The club were initially banned from European competition for two years in 2020, before an appeal saw that lifted.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No team in Premier League history has been charged with this many alleged breaches of the rules. Everton received the most severe sanction of all time after they were deducted 10 points in November 2023, but a successful appeal reduced this to just six points.

That said, England's top division opted to charge the current Premier League champions for breaking the league's financial rules over nine seasons between 2009 and 2018. While the trial is to get underway soon, any possible outcome will not be known for a while.

City Could Face a Deduction of up to 80 Points

It'd be enough to relegate the club

It would appear that this is a growing consensus among Premier League executives that the outcome of City's hearing will result in a points deduction so severe that it would see the club relegated from the top tier of English football.

The club have denied any wrongdoing and remain confident in their ability to retain Premier League status. However, one Premier League executive has offered a dark outlook and suggests that the league's consensus points toward an enormous points deduction.

According to The Times, one Premier League club executive said: "The collective view I've heard is that an appropriate sanction would have to be a points deduction so substantial — we are talking here between 70 and 80 points — that it guarantees City a season in the Championship."

The club have continued to protest their innocence and are adamant they have done nothing that breaches any FFP ruling. The 2022/23 treble winners were banned from UEFA competitions for two seasons and fined £26.8m. The club took the case to court and the ban was overturned, with the fine also reduced to £8.9m.

The FFP charges have become a dark shadow lingering over the club for far too long, and Manchester City are eager for a ruling to be reached.

In a separate case, the club have launched legal action against the Premier League over association party transaction rules. They have assembled a 165-page legal document in which they have claimed that they are victims of 'discrimination', with reports stating that the case will be resolved in the next two weeks.

Premier League CEO Hoping For Fast Resolution

Richard Masters wants case to be heard and answer reached swiftly

Speaking to BBC Sport about the upcoming hearing into City's 115 charges, Premier League CEO Richard Masters expressed his desire for the case to be resolved as swiftly as possible.

"It is time now for the case to resolve itself. It’s been going on for a number of years and I think it’s self-evident that the case needs to be heard and answered."

When asked why he could not be more open about the case, Masters said: "Quite simply, it's not within our rules to be able to do so. What we do is we publish charges when they are made and we publish decisions when they are made. The bit in between is managed by an independent panel and they're very clear that they want that process to be confidential."