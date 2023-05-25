Manchester City recently lifted the Premier League title for the third campaign in a row - and the fifth time in the past six seasons.

Most sides would be overjoyed with that accomplishment, but not Pep Guardiola's men.

Following their final top-flight fixture of the season at Brentford on Sunday, City will immediately begin to prepare for a pair of crucial finals that could see them land a treble of trophies for the first time in their history.

They first face local rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 in a mouth-watering derby clash, before squaring off with Inter Milan seven days later in a bid to finally get their hands on the Champions League.

Such is the talent within the City ranks that the Premier League champions are currently heavy odds-on favourites to win both trophies.

Even the greatest teams experience player turnover, though, and a number of stars look set to depart the Etihad Stadium this summer.

However, the expected exits of the likes of Joao Cancelo and Ilkay Gundogan will give Guardiola the opportunity to go into the transfer market and further strengthen his title-winning side.

Here is a look at how Man City could line up on the opening day of the 2023/24 Premier League season if the rumour mill proves accurate.

Man City's potential starting XI for next season is outrageously good

Goalkeeper: Ederson

While his stats haven't been quite as impressive as in years prior, City's Brazilian shot-stopper is still one of the very best on the planet. With three seasons left to run on his current deal, the 29-year-old is likely to retain the gloves at City for some time to come.

Defence: Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, Ferland Mendy

Following his dismal loan spell at Bayern Munich, Cancelo looks highly unlikely to return to Manchester, meaning that City could look to recruit a new full-back during the close season.

While Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake are certainly more than capable of playing on the left-hand side of defence, City may opt to make an offer for out-of-favour Real Madrid left-back Mendy.

A report from The Sun earlier this year suggested that City were already keeping tabs on the 27-year-old Frenchman, who is also apparently on Arsenal's radar. Mendy is believed to be available for less than £20 million.

With Aymeric Laporte also a candidate to leave the Etihad Stadium, the club are also reportedly weighing up a bid for RB Leipzig defender Gvardiol, a star performer for Croatia at last year's World Cup.

The Manchester Evening News reported last month that City are now in pole position to sign the player, with Tottenham and Liverpool having been put off by an £80m price tag for the 21-year-old, who Guardiola rates highly.

Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Alexis Mac Allister

De Bruyne and Rodri were outstanding for City as they ultimately chased down Arsenal to secure their latest Premier League crown and the pair are sure to play a pivotal role again next term.

City, though, do look likely to lose Gundogan when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Guardiola is keen on bringing in Gundogan's international colleague, Joshua Kimmich, as a replacement.

Unsurprisingly, Bayern Munich aren't thought to be keen to let the midfielder go.

Man City: £70m star 'would absolutely suit Pep Guardiola' at Etihad

Although a potential pursuit of Kimmich could end up proving fruitless, City are believed to be mulling over a move for Brighton's World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The 24-year-old Argentine appeared to say his goodbyes to the crowd at the Amex Stadium after their final home game of the season - a 1-1 draw with City.

Shortly after the final whistle, Guardiola made a point of spending a few moments with Mac Allister, with the player embracing him as they parted.

Alexis Mac Allister hugs Pep Guardiola after Brighton 1-1 Man City

Per The Mirror, City are currently plotting to beat Liverpool to Mac Allister's signature - and his post-match encounter with Guardiola has only increased speculation among fans.

Attack: Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland

With a front line that includes the goal machine that is Haaland, City won't be looking to overhaul their attacking line-up too much.

Even if Bernardo Silva leaves the Etihad at the end of the season, City still have names such as Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez in reserve to call upon.

Man City could 'finally lose' £150k-a-week star at the Etihad

You can check out City's potential XI below, but regardless of how much business is done in the upcoming transfer window, Guardiola's men look certain to be favourites to make it four Premier League titles in a row next season.