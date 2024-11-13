The man filmed alongside David Coote, the Premier League referee who is facing potential PGMOL blacklisting for calling Jurgen Klopp derogatory terms in a viral video, has been suspended from his position. Former Nottinghamshire cricketer Ben Kitt is under investigation by his employer, executive recruitment firm Forsyth Barnes, whose clients have reportedly included Manchester United and Real Madrid, as per the Telegraph.

The 29-year-old, who failed to make a first-class appearance for Notts before leaving in 2018, can be seen in the leaked video quizzing Coote about Klopp and Liverpool. Kitt concludes the clip by saying: “Long story short: Jurgen Klopp’s a c***, Liverpool are all f****** b***ends and we hate Scousers.” The footage, which was posted to social media on Monday, appears to have been filmed around the pandemic time, with the duo referencing a 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Coote can then be heard saying: "Just to be clear, that f****** last video can't go anywhere. Seriously." Kitt then appears to respond: "He's a Premier League referee, let's not f******* ruin his career." The sweary rant has not ended well with either party, as they both face losing their jobs amid ongoing investigations.

Man Who Filmed David Coote Has Been Suspended From Job

The company he is under contract with has begun their own investigation

After the leak became viral on social media, Kitt's current employer, Forsyth Barnes, an executive search firm with offices on Friar Lane in Nottingham, and in London and New York, has confirmed Kitt, a principal recruitment consultant at the firm, has been suspended. The company added that it is now investigating the matter.

Roheel Ahmad, co-founder of Forsyth Barnes, told Nottinghamshire Live: "Forsyth Barnes understands that the leaked video of David Coote includes one of its employees, Ben Kitt. This is something that we are taking very seriously and we have suspended Ben on full pay while we investigate further.

"Although we are still in the process of gathering all the facts, we do know for certain that the video was taken some years before Ben became an employee of Forsyth Barnes. In his time with the business, Ben has demonstrated a strong work ethic and dedication to his career. He has matured considerably and grown into a responsible young man. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, Forsyth Barnes will not be making any further comments."

Another spokesman for the firm said Kitt did not wish to comment on the video that has also seen Coote suspended by Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) pending a full investigation and the Football Association launch a separate investigation of their own.