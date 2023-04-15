The world record for the most push ups in an hour has been broken numerous times in the past decade.

Carlton Williams from Wales first broke the record in 2014 when he recorded 1,874 push ups.

A year later he managed to up that mark to 2,220 push ups and then, in 2017, he managed 2,682 push ups in 60 minutes.

Australia's Jarrad Young bettered that mark in 2018 and managed to do it twice more, bringing the record up to 3,054 push ups.

Daniel Scali, also from Australia, became the record holder in April 2022 when he managed 3,182 in an hour.

World record for most push ups in one hour broken once again

Lucas Helmke, from Brisbane in Australia, attempted to break the record in November 2022, per Guinness World Records.

The 33-year-old had been in training for 2/3 years in preparation for his attempt, which was undertaken in his old powerlifting gym, Iron Underground in Brisbane.

To count as a push up there can be no bending at the knees or waist and the body must remain straight throughout.

The body must be lowered until at least a 90-degree angle is attained at the elbow, then raised until the arms are straight.

Guinness World Records have reviewed the footage and adjudged him to have completed a total of 3,206 push ups.

That works out to roughly 53 push ups per minute and meant he broke the world record by 24 push ups.

Lucas Helmke explains why he wanted to break push up world record

Helmke wrote on his Facebook page that he took the challenge to inspire his son and 'show him anything is possible if you set your mind to it.'

He will look to better his mark in the future.

“This will be the first record I wish to set of a number of other push up records. Then onto other physical records," he said.

Has Helmke's world record been broken?

There is a chance that Helmke's world record will not stand for long.

That's because Rob Stirling, a 60-year-old from Tampa Bay, United States, has claimed to have completed 3,264 push ups in an hour. Watch footage of his attempt below...

The record has not yet been made official by the Guinness World Records.

Per the US Sun, Stirling joked that the record wouldn't sit well with Helmke due to him being half his age.

Stirling said: "I hope he does come back and he's a competitor. And if he does break it, I'll challenge him to a head-to-head competition."