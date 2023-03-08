We all know how hard it is to get your summer body ready. Hours in the gym, working endlessly hard to lose the weight gained over Christmas and the winter months.

Well, that's what most people have to go through, but not one guy. One guy has found a way to keep a summer body all year round, but it's pretty extreme, we must admit.

A man has bypassed the hard-work and gym graft required for a summer body… by tattooing a set of rock-hard six-pack abs onto his belly.

No, seriously.

Six-pack tattoo

It’s never too early to start thinking about the warmer weather. We’re three months into 2023, and before you know it the sun will be beaming down on us once again, although that does feel a long way around with some of us waking up to snow this morning!

For some people, this means dieting and dumbbells to get the summer body they dream of. However, one clever man has found an ingenious way to keep his summer body 365 days of the year, every year, for the rest of his life.

Video: Six-pack tattooed onto man's body

Many users took to Twitter to give their opinions on the controversial tattoo, with one saying: “It would be fantastic if it was well done, it looks b****y awful.”

Another wrote: “I mean I have some dumb tattoos, but at least I ain’t this dumb!”

A third user joked: “Is that what it [tattoo] was? I thought it was an excellent tattoo of some bacon, not a terrible tattoo of some abs.”

A fourth user was supportive, declaring: “That man is a genius.”

Whereas others strain for months to develop the perfect summer body, it took only two days with a tattoo artist for this man to achieve it. Significantly less time than he’d need to spend working up a sweat down the gym.

The work was done by Manchester-based tattoo artist Dean Gunther, who stated he relished the challenge of tattooing a realistic six-pack onto someone after seeing other attempts fail spectacularly.

Dean said: “He always wanted to have a six-pack, but he’s not too keen on going to the gym or doing a diet.

“So, he decided that by getting a six-pack tattoo, he will always look summer ready while still being able to enjoy beer and good food.

“I was excited to do this tattoo because I’ve seen someone do it before, but it didn’t look realistic, and it was basic black outlines. So, I decided to take on this challenge and do it completely differently. It’s been on of my most unusual requests, but I am all for it.”