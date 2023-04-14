Anthony Martial provided a wonderful assist for Marcel Sabitzer during Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla, and Casemiro's reaction to the goal got fans talking.

United squandered a two-goal lead at Old Trafford after conceding twice late on, but if any solace were to be taken from the match itself, it was the performance of Martial.

The Frenchman has been inconsistent since his arrival from Monaco in 2015, though he remains capable of producing moments of magic.

This was no better emphasised than by his fine pass to Sabitzer, which saw him deliver a perfect through ball to the Austrian.

So grateful was Sabitzer, that he even pointed at the forward afterwards, acknowledging his crucial role in the build-up.

Casemiro's reaction to Martial's assist

Similarly, Casemiro also hailed the 27-year-old and a clip has now emerged of the Brazilian looking at United's supporters and pointing to Martial.

While this could simply represent the United midfielder giving Martial the credit he deserves, some fans believe Casemiro's actions could have a deeper meaning.

Indeed, with Wout Weghorst struggling in front of goal since his arrival in January, many have suggested that the Brazilian was implying that Martial should be first choice.

"He was tired of Weghorst," stressed one Twitter user.

"He knows," said another.

"I'm crying. These man hate Weghorst," added a third.

Check out the clip below and make up your own mind.

VIDEO: Casemiro's reaction to Anthony Martial's assist vs Sevilla

Martial vs Weghorst

Weghorst was a popular figure at United when he first arrived earlier this year, with fans praising his relentless work ethic and link-up play.

But in recent weeks, his lack of goals has become a problem and the Dutchman is still yet to score in the Premier League this season.

In contrast, Martial has suffered injury problems for much of the year but has been impressive when he has featured.

The Frenchman has seven goals in all competitions, while Weghort has just two.

United boss Erik ten Hag has defended Weghorst on a number of occasions already this season, but even he admitted that his side are a better team with Martial in it.

And given there is no timescale for Marcus Rashford's return as of yet, now could be the time for Martial to really step up and make a difference.