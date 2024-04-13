Highlights Manchester United, thanks to a controversial penalty decision, managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth.

Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert put the Cherries ahead in the first half, despite Fernandes' effort to claw back.

Controversy struck in the second half as Adam Smith's handball offence was deemed as intentional by referee, which led to Fernandes' crucial equaliser.

Manchester United had a controversial penalty decision to thank for the points shared against Bournemouth as Bruno Fernandes' effort from 12 yards out earned them a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium. A chance to climb the rankings, above Newcastle United, was on the cards with their Premier League encounter against the Cherries, but the visitors failed to pounce entirely, concluding Saturday in seventh, 10 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Dominic Solanke was first on target for the Cherries in the 16th minute, beating an isolated Willy Kambwala before slotting it beyond Andre Onana. Manchester United skipper Fernandes then drew proceedings level with a goal out of nowhere as the visitors, both on the pitch and in the away end, let out a collective sigh of relief.

Disastrous defending saw the home side regain their control as Kambwala and Diogo Dalot’s lack of communication saw Justin Kluivert in acres of space, and he was found by Marco Senesi. The Dutchman took advantage and regained the host's lead nine minutes after they had been pegged back. The Red Devils went into the interval a goal down after being the much inferior side in the opening 45 minutes.

Related Who is Ethan Wheatley, the Man United Youngster Named on Bench v Bournemouth Ethan Wheatley, 18, is the latest academy graduate to be named in Manchester United's matchday squad against Bournemouth.

Bruno Fernandes' Controversial Penalty Salvages 2-2 Draw

Adam Smith left aggrieved by referee decision

None other than Fernandes, one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, restored parity on the south coast from the spot kick in the 65th minute. But the controversial fashion in which it happened has been questioned as Adam Smith, the culprit, was left perplexed by referee Tony Harrington's decision to point to the spot.

With Ten Hag's side on the break, Kobbie Mainoo lined up a shot. The youngster's effort, which looked to be going goalwards, was blocked by Bournemouth's Ryan Christie on the edge of their penalty area. After ricocheting off the Scotsman, the ball flew towards Smith, who made no attempt to thwart the direction of the ball with his arm.

Harrington, however, was certain that the handball from Smith was intentional and Manchester United came from behind for the second time in the game, allowing them to pick up a share of the spoils on the road. Smith could be seen shaking his head in disbelief minutes after Fernandes' equaliser.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have won just one of their last seven Premier League outings, with that coming against Everton in a 2-0 victory.

United Escape Late Penalty Drama

Penalty overturned in added time

In the second half's additional time, Manchester United looked to have shot themselves in the foot again. Kambwala, who had struggled to contain Solanke's physicality all game, had a penalty ruled against him as he brought down Christie and the man in the middle pointed to the spot but this time, in favour of Andoni Iraola's outfit, who themselves are vying for a top-half finish.

A VAR consultation followed, however, as there was uncertainty whether the collision occurred outside the visiting side's penalty area. The referee then overturned the decision and Bournemouth were given a free-kick. Unfortunate not to walk away with a 12th Premier League triumph under the belt, Iraola and his men will feel hard done by.