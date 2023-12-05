Highlights Chelsea travel to Manchester United this week with both teams blowing hot and cold this term.

Robert Sánchez hasn't been perfect but has still been more secure in goal than Andre Onana has been for Manchester United this season.

Harry Maguire's resurgence has made him a key player for Manchester United, while Thiago Silva's age is starting to show for Chelsea.

The beauty of the Premier League is that there are so many big teams, and this leads to eye-catching fixtures almost every game week. Last weekend, for instance, Manchester City played out a fantastic 3-3 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

And with the winter period now upon us, we don't even have to wait a whole week before seeing teams in action again. Yes, just days after their last league outings, Manchester United will play host to Chelsea on Wednesday 6th December.

While these are two giants of English football, both have fallen on hard times of late – as represented by their slow starts to the season. The Red Devils lost to Newcastle United last time out, and consequently sit second in the division. The Blues are even further down in ninth, five points behind Erik ten Hag and co.

While ruling out any players who are currently unavailable due to injury or suspension, GIVEMESPORT has decided to make a combined XI from the Man United and Chelsea squads. When building the team, we have primarily taken into account form from this season by looking at general stats and WhoScored ratings. Enjoy!

Robert Sánchez

Goalkeeper

With David de Gea leaving Old Trafford in the summer, all eyes have been on his replacement Andre Onana. Perhaps the goalkeeper would have preferred not to have had so much focus on him, though, as he's looked very shaky between the sticks, as es evidenced by his recent horror show in the Champions League.

Robert Sánchez is another new 'keeper at his club, having replaced Édouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge. He hasn't been amazing in goal either, but he's certainly looked more secure than Onana.

Luke Shaw

Left-back

Injuries have limited Luke Shaw to just four Premier League appearances this season but he's look like one of the more reliable United players whenever fit enough to feature. This is backed up by his average WhoScored rating of 7.02, which is the second-best Ten Hag's squad this term.

With Ben Chilwell struggling for fitness, Marc Cucurella has stepped in at times for Chelsea this term and has actually looked much improved under Mauricio Pochettino. Even so, he isn't quite at Shaw's level with a 6.68 average WhoScored rating.

Levi Colwill

Centre-back

Interestingly enough, Levi Colwill has played a left-back frequently this term, while Shaw has played at centre-back for Man Utd, but we've decided it makes sense to put them back into their natural positions for this combined XI. Still only 20 years of age, the defender scored his first goal for the club against former side Brighton in his most recent appearance.

With Raphaël Varane being left on the bench of late, he doesn't deserve to make this team. And Shaw was preferred ahead of Victor Lindelöf at centre-back against Newcastle on the weekend, so it doesn't make sense to get him into this XI either.

Harry Maguire

Centre-back

Thiago Silva is a brilliant defender, no doubt. And he's had a fantastic career but at the age of 39, it feels as though he's slowing down a bit. This was clear after he made an awful mistake recently in the defeat at Newcastle.

Harry Maguire, on the other hand, has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence of late, cutting errors out of his game to become far more reliable at the back for Ten Hag. The Red Devils have lost twice in the league when he's started, winning the other five games. But they've lost four of seven when he's not been involved from the off, showing how important he is to the club once again.

Diogo Dalot

Right-back

This one will certainly cause a stir as Reece James doesn't make the team. In general terms, he probably is a better player than Diogo Dalot, but he certainly hasn't had a better season. Injury issues are partly to blame, but he did get sent off for two silly yellow card offences in his last game for the Blues. He'll at least get the chance to put things right when he returns from suspension to face Man Utd.

Contrastingly, Dalot has been pretty important for Ten Hag this term, playing in all but one Premier League game so far. In those 13 appearances, he's delivered a goal and an assist as well as earning an average WhoScored rating of 7.00 – only bettered by two United teammates and two Chelsea players.

Enzo Fernández

Central Midfield

Life hasn't always been easy for Enzo Fernández since his British-record £106.8m transfer to Chelsea last winter, but he's looked more settled in recent weeks. He scored a brace against Brighton last time out, and so looks to have found some form ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

Both Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have been out with injuries of late, so they've not been able to stake a claim for a spot in our combined XI. They may not have made it regardless.

Kobbie Mainoo

Central Midfield

Conor Gallagher looks to be a revitalised man under Pochettino and plays like a midfielder fighting fiercely for his spot each week. That goes against him here, however, as two yellow cards in his last outings leave him suspended for this match.

That creates an opening in the middle of the park for someone new, and it feels appropriate for Kobbie Mainoo to get a shout. He had a remarkable debut away in the 3-0 win against Everton and has kept his place in Ten Hag's midfield since. It speaks volumes that many United fans would have him in their team ahead of the likes of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat already.

Bruno Fernandes

Central Midfield

He's not everyone's cup of tea, but Bruno Fernandes delivers the goods for Man Utd more frequently than any other player in their squad. This is proven by his 7.24 WhoScored rating, which is higher than anyone from both United and Chelsea's squad. He also has three goals and three assists in the league.

Blues fans may be calling for Moisés Caicedo to be included in the team and while he is a talented player, he's yet to show his best on a consistent basis at Stamford Bridge. He ranks 14th in the Chelsea squad with his average WhoScored rating of 6.57.​​​

Raheem Sterling

Left-wing

Last season, Raheem Sterling looked all at sea as he made the transition from the clinical regular success of Manchester City to the chaos under Todd Boehly in West London. This term, however, he has looked almost back to his best, delivering some electric performances which have resulted in five league goals and one assist so far.

The opposite can be said of Marcus Rashford who scored 30 times in total last season but has just two goals this term. The Englishman has resultingly been slammed in the media of late by club legends such as Paul Scholes.

Nicolas Jackson

Striker

Once upon a team, this combined team would have been shaped to fit in proven legends like Wayne Rooney and Didier Drogba, but now there isn't quite such a luxury of talent to choose from. That being said, Nicolas Jackson's stats have quietly been impressive with six goals and one assist in the Premer League to his name.

Rasmus Højlund is still awaiting his first league goal in a Man United shirt and so doesn't belong in this combined XI just yet. Anthony Martial at least has one goal but his 6.33 average WhoScored rating tells you all you need to know.

Cole Palmer

Right-wing

After following Sterling, albeit one summer later, by swapping Manchester for London, Cole Palmer has shocked many with just how natural he's looked in a Chelsea shirt. He already has four league goals and two assists, with his most memorable moment coming as he netted a last-minute penalty against his former side.

Alejandro Garnacho may have scored that brilliant overhead kick against Everton, but that's his only goal contribution in the league so far. Antony hasn't even managed that, so both miss out on this team.

FULL XI: