Manchester United and Chelsea have made moves to sign Real Madrid sensation Joan Martinez this summer, according to AS.

The Red Devils are keen to bolster their defensive options this summer in the first-team and have already beaten the Spanish giants to the signing of 18-year-old sensation Leny Yoro, while Chelsea have been on a recruitment drive over the last two years to sign the top young talents across the world.

Both clubs are looking to deliver a fresh blow to the 15-time European champions by poaching one of their top young talents, who has impressed Carlo Ancelotti in pre-season.

Man United and Chelsea Move for Martinez

Real Madrid confident he will stay with them

Martinez is a 16-year-old central defender who has been compared to his idol Sergio Ramos, and is incredibly highly-rated at the Bernabeu as a potential future star for the club.

The defender featured in the recent pre-season clash and was lauded for his 'impeccable' tackle late on against Alex Perez, and it's that type of action that has attracted the attention of top Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea.

Joan Martinez stats v AC Milan - 1/8/2024 Minutes 45 Blocks 1 Clearances 1 Aerial Duels won 1/2 Duels won 1/2 Pass completion % 93%

However, club chiefs in Madrid are completely calm about his future as they aware that the player wants to play for Real Madrid's first-team and has no intention of leaving unless he is told he has no future at the club.

Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba are the current first-team options in the centre of defence with Jesus Vallejo offering back-up, but with Austrian captain Alaba injured for several months there is a chance for Martinez to earn some first-team minutes if he continues to impress in pre-season.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Joan Martinez completed 93% of his passes in his first-team debut against AC Milan.

Manchester United Book Mazraoui Medical

Bayern Munich authorize player to travel

While Old Trafford chiefs have one eye on the future with the signing of Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal and a chase for Martinez, they're also keen to bolster their first-team options.

The club had a mega double bid for Bayern Munich pair Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui rejected by the German giants on Thursday according to David Ornstein, but they have now progressed on a deal for the full-back.

The Moroccan has already agreed a five-year deal with Man United, and according to reports from France he has now been authorised to fly into the UK to undergo a medical at Carrington on Tuesday.

That deal is likely to progress because West Ham are closing in on a move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with the 26-year-old agreeing personal terms with the Hammers ahead of an exit.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore.