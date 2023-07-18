Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga left many United fans impressed with his athletic ability after he outshone fellow academy graduate Marcus Rashford in the gym during some pre-season fitness drills.

The Red Devils welcomed back many of their international stars over the weekend, after those who were on international duty were granted an extended break before reporting back to Carrington for the start of pre-season.

Luke Shaw, Bruno Fernandes, and Rashford were among those who returned on Saturday morning.

Manchester United's pre-season so far

Members of the Manchester United squad who weren't on international had returned for pre-season just over a week ago and took part in the club's first pre-season friendly in Oslo, Norway, where Erik ten Hag's side beat Leeds United 2-0.

The United boss fielded two different XIs in each half, with the young side fielded in the second half registering both goals.

Academy players Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill scored the only goals of the game, after the senior players such as Raphael Varane, Mason Mount, and Jadon Sancho departed at half-time.

Manchester United released a new video on their YouTube page as part of their 'Inside Training' series which showed returning members of the squad taking part in some friendly, competitive gym work.

Elanga vs Rashford

Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford were videoed in a standing long jump competition as Tyrell Malacia looked on.

Plenty of Manchester United fans were particularly impressed with the Swede's physical capabilities.

"Yh Rashford got COOKED in the Super Athlete Off. Elanga isn’t normal," a Manchester United fan tweeted.

One YouTube user commented under the YouTube video: "Clip this, Elanga is going to be a star. Even if he leaves United. His work ethic as a young man is just levels. He has talent and the fan base should be ashamed of themselves the way they speak about him. I hope he goes out and shines without the undue pressure and criticism."

The future of Anthony Elanga

The Swedish international has been linked with a move away from Manchester this summer, with Everton reportedly ready to bid for the 21-year-old after he fell out of favour with Ten Hag last season.

The young attacker almost joined Everton on loan in the January transfer window only for United to put the brakes on a possible move.

Elanga found his minutes limited last season due to the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho. This came after his breakthrough season under interim manager Ralf Rangnick the season prior, where he was seen as a bright spark in what was a dim season for Manchester United.

Speaking to Aftonbladet after Emil Forsberg, fellow Swedish international, urged RB Leipzig to sign him in June, Elanga said: "It is always nice to hear praise from Emil, who I know very well.

"Emil has won everything, he is a legend in Leipzig and a legend in Sweden.

"Hearing such praise from him is something that makes me laugh and smile. But right now I’m focusing on the matches with Sweden, and then we’ll see what happens after.

"It’s been hard, but I can’t control it, it’s just a matter of being strong in the head and showing that I’m ready when the coach wants me to play, but right now the season is over, and it was a good season for the club."