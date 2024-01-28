Highlights Manchester United survived a scare against Newport County, with Bruno Fernandes scoring an early goal and Kobbie Mainoo adding another to put them in control.

Newport County fought back with a stunning goal from Bryn Morris, giving them hope and momentum in the second half.

Despite Newport's efforts, Manchester United sealed the win with goals from Antony and Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United went into the FA Cup Fourth Round with a trip to League Two opposition in the form of Newport County. The cup is renowned for the magical upsets that occur each year, but the Red Devils ensured this would not be the case on this occasion as they survived a second-half scare. That didn't stop the home side from netting one of the goals of the tournament so far.

The Premier League side started quickly with Bruno Fernandes sweeping the ball into the bottom corner of the net inside the opening seven minutes to give his side the lead. Newport, who knocked Eastleigh out of the competition in the previous round, couldn't live with the pace of the visitors in the opening exchanges and the result was almost put to bed in only the 13th minute of the tie.

All signs pointed towards the occasion getting to the underdogs as Kobbie Mainoo registered his first goal for Manchester United with a lovely sweeping effort into the bottom corner of the goal. However, there was still plenty of fight to come from the side that currently occupy 16th place in the fourth tier of English football.

Newport County stun Man United with wondergoal

A slight deflection helped the ball into the net

The fight back started for Newport towards the end of the first half as a free-kick delivery into the Man United penalty area was cleared only as far as Bryn Morris. The midfielder took a touch to compose himself before unleashing a ferocious strike towards goal. A slight deflection off the head of Lisandro Martinez took the ball out of the reach of Altay Bayindir, who was making his United debut.

It was a stunning strike that would have caused issues for the goalkeeper regardless. This gave the home side a new-found belief that they could get back into the game and as a result, they started the second half as the better side. Really bringing the game to the team that are 76 places above them in the football pyramid, Newport drew level through a well-worked move that was finished off by Will Evans.

Ten Hag's men were forced to dig deep to swing the momentum of the fixture back in their favour and were able to do so as the Newport players' legs began to feel a bit heavy.

Antony seals Man United win

It was the Brazilian's first goal of the season

The 2023/24 campaign hasn't been an easy one for Antony, but the former Ajax winger was on hand to restore the Red Devils' lead as he fired home the rebound after Luke Shaw had crashed the ball off the crossbar.

The hosts ran out of steam in the final 20 minutes of the encounter after fighting back from 2-0 down originally. While they may have come up short, Newport can feel pride in the strong account they gave of themselves against a strong Man United team. Rasmus Hojlund put the finishing touch on the game for United as the Danish forward slotted home a fourth goal for his side in stoppage time.