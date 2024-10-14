Key Takeaways Man United have been blessed with legendary number tens over the years.

Bobby Charlton is hailed as the greatest number 10 at Man United after he scored 249 goals in 758 appearances.

The likes of Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford have excelled in the modern day, though.

Manchester United have been blessed with some of the greatest players of all time walking onto the pitch at Old Trafford. It's led to them winning every competition they have ever played in. While they have not tasted Premier League glory since 2013, through the highs and the lows, they have had several legendary number tens.

The shirt is typically seen as an option for forwards and playmakers in the final third. It holds prestige and honour, so the best players in the world always want to wear it if it is available. Man United seemed to have followed typical conventions as well, with a plethora of legendary players wearing the shirt.

Due to this, we have outlined the nine best players in Man United's history to wear their famous number ten shirt. It's important to remember that footballers did not have 'set numbers' until later on in the 1990s, so there was potential for more than one player to wear the same number during a season.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - The number of club appearances and their consistency.

- The number of club appearances and their consistency. Output - Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists.

- Key attacking metrics such as goals and assists. 'Eye test' - Whether they were capable of causing defenders nightmares.

Best Players to Wear Number 10 at Man United Rank Player Time at Club Spell as Number 10 1. Bobby Charlton 1956-1973 1956-1962 2. Wayne Rooney 2004-2017 2007-2017 3. Denis Law 1962-1973 1962-1973 4. George Best 1963-1974 1964-1968, 1971-1973 5. Mark Hughes 1980-1986, 1988-1995 1983-1985, 1988-1995 6. Ruud van Nistelrooy 2001-2006 2001-2006 7. Norman Whiteside 1982-1989 1982-1988 8. Nobby Stiles 1960-1971 1963-1965, 1969-1971 9. Marcus Rashford 2015-Present 2018-Present

9 Marcus Rashford

Years in the number ten shirt: 2018-Present

Close

Marcus Rashford is 'Man United through and through'. He loves the club and understands what it means to pull on the famous red kit. He's been their number ten since 2018, but the story has been plagued by inconsistency. One season he looks world-class, the next he is a liability on the wing.

However, there's no denying that Rashford has had a memorable career. He's won five major competitions with the club and picked up over 200 goal contributions. His pace and attacking threat in the final third can be frightening; the issue is that he's never been consistent on a weekly basis.

Rashford's Man United Stats Matches 413 Goals 135 Assists 71 Trophies Won FA Cup (x2), League Cup (x2), Europa League

8 Nobby Stiles

Years in the number ten shirt: 1963-1965, 1969-1971

While every other player on this list shone in the final third, Nobby Stiles is an exception. The defensive midfielder had a world-class career, especially as he is known as a World Cup winner. He played every minute for England at the tournament, but his impact with Man United was just as important.

Although Stiles was their number ten inconsistently, he was a key component in the system. The defensively dominant midfielder won two First Division titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup, becoming well-known for his crunching tackles and ball-winning ability.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Stiles is one of three Englishmen to win the European Cup and World Cup.

Stiles' Man United Stats Matches 395 Goals 19 Assists N/A Trophies Won First Division (x2), FA Cup, European Cup

7 Norman Whiteside

Years in the number ten shirt: 1982-1988

Although Norman Whiteside's spell at Old Trafford came when they were not hitting their greatest heights, he is still remembered fondly by fans who loved watching him week in and week out. The Northern Irish international scored 68 goals in 278 appearances; he was known for his physical strength and technical skills as well.

Most memorably, he scored a winner in the 1985 FA Cup final, which was the second time he had lifted one of the most prized trophies in the world. Despite having his career cut short by injury at the age of 26, Whiteside left a significant impact at the club; he could have placed much higher if he had more luck, though.

Whiteside's Man United Stats Matches 278 Goals 68 Assists N/A Trophies Won FA Cup (x2)

6 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Years in the number ten shirt: 2001-2006

Ruud van Nistelrooy only spent five years at Man United. In that time, he only won one Premier League title – which remains a bit of a mystery – but there's no denying he left a remarkable impact at Old Trafford. A brace to help United win on his Premier League debut was merely the start of things to come over the following five years for the goal-scoring machine, eventually finding the back of the net 150 times in 219 appearances.

Unfortunately, he left the club under a cloud in the summer of 2006 after falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson. It's the only negative for one of the greatest Premier League strikers of all time, who was United's focal point during a successful era.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Manchester United stats Appearances 219 Goals 150 Assists 30 Trophies Won Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup

5 Mark Hughes

Years in the number ten shirt: 1983-1985, 1988-1995

Taking a trip down Memory Lane, Mark Hughes had two spells at Man United; during both, he was the club's number ten. The Welshman was a powerful presence up front, netting 163 goals, whilst he was also famous for his technical and natural ability. His aggression, strength and natural instincts in the final third made him a key component in their system.

Also seen as one of the hardest Premier League players ever, Hughes' most impressive spell at Old Trafford came when he returned under Sir Alex Ferguson. Contributing significantly to two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and a Cup Winners' Cup meant he will always be loved in their neck of the woods.

Mark Hughes' Manchester United stats Appearances 467 Goals 163 Assists 18 Trophies Won Premier League (x2), FA Cup (x3), League Cup

4 George Best

Years in the number ten shirt: 1964-1968, 1971-1973

Although famous for wearing the number seven shirt, George Best also had stints in the number ten shirt. He had to be included due to this, with one of the greatest British footballers ever treating the sport like an art. Known for his chaotic personal life, it was sometimes even a hobby to Best, but that never stopped him from shining a level above everyone else.

Nicknamed "El Beatle", his performance in the 1968 European Cup final encapsulated everything great about Best. He scored once, whilst his general play allowed United to walk away with a 4-1 victory. The winger scored 179 goals during his career in Manchester, always providing positivity for his side on the pitch.

Best's Man United Stats Matches 470 Goals 179 Assists N/A Trophies Won First Division (x2), European Cup

3 Denis Law

Years in the number ten shirt: 1962-1973

From one of Man United's greatest players ever to another. Denis Law, nicknamed 'The King', scored 237 goals in 404 appearances for Man United. That immediately shows how good he was, with his razor-sharp instincts in front of goal making him a crowd favourite at Old Trafford.

A third of the famous United Trinity, Law remains one of the few United players to have won the Ballon d'Or, an honour he achieved back in 1964. Coupled with this, he won the First Division twice, the FA Cup and the European Cup. Wearing the number ten shirt in the process, he did it proud.

Denis Law's Manchester United stats Appearances 404 Goals 237 Assists N/A Trophies Won First Division (x2), FA Cup, European Cup

2 Wayne Rooney

Years in the number ten shirt: 2007-2017