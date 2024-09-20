Manchester United have had a decidedly mixed start to the season, with two wins and two losses from their opening four Premier League games. A 7-0 demolition of League One Barnsley provided a timely confidence boost for United's attackers. Questions, though, remain over Erik ten Hag's future after being backed heavily in the summer transfer market.

The Red Devils have spent heavily remodelling the squad, with new minority owner Jim Ratcliffe taking control of football operations over the summer.

Defenders Leny Yoro, Mathias De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have come in to bolster United's backline, whilst Joshua Zirkzee provides cover up front, with Manuel Ugarte arriving from PSG to add some defensive steel to United's midfield.

It's been a busy summer for United. But they've once again found injuries to be an issue, and Ten Hag has struggled to field a consistent starting XI so far this season.

Ten Hag's plans have been further complicated by the congested football calendar, with several of United's first-team players taking part in the Euros and the Copa America this summer.

The Dutchman has had to be adaptable at the start of this season and, as yet, he has been unable to field what many would believe is his strongest starting XI.

Manchester United signings 24/25 Players Fees Leny Yoro €62m Manuel Ugarte €50m Matthijs De Ligt €45m Joshua Zirkzee €42.5m Noussair Mazraoui €15m

Manchester United's Strongest Starting XI

Manuel Ugarte and Leny Yoro to come in

Manchester United's strongest starting XI has a good blend of youth and experience and ordinarily would be among the strongest teams in the Premier League.

With Andre Onana, a volatile but ultimately talented goalkeeper in between the sticks and a backline of Diogo Dalot, Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw, there is plenty of pace, guile and dynamism in defence.

Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte provide legs and energy to United's midfield. Whilst Bruno Fernandes remains one of the most talented creators in Europe.

Marcus Rashford has dropped in and out of form but, on his day, is a supremely talented winger – as proven vs Barnsley. The Englishman has struck up an understanding with Alejandro Garnacho, who continues to look like an exciting prospect, and with Rasmus Hojland providing a focal point up top, United carry a goal threat.

There's a balance and energy to United's strongest starting XI, but ultimately, they have to be able to field said team consistently to maximise their potential. It also leaves plenty of talent, like Amad Diallo and Joshua Zirkzee on the bench to make an impact.

Injuries

Left-back has been a real issue

Injuries have plagued United throughout Ten Hag's time at the club, and they're showing no signs of relenting, with summer signing Yoro having suffered a foot injury in pre-season.

Shaw, arguably England's best left-back when fit, has struggled with a number of different injury complaints, and his return to action remains unclear. Tyrell Malacia's injury problems haven't helped Shaw's absence, and Ten Hag has had to be creative with finding solutions at left-back, often to the detriment of the team's balance.

Mount and Hojlund recently returned to training. But they, too, have struggled with injuries, and their Dutch manager has been left with little choice but to experiment with his starting lineups.

De Ligt's arrival has helped ease some of the pressure on United's backline. But with veteran centre-back Jonny Evans still at the club, it's clear ten Hag can't trust his defenders to stay fit, with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez also susceptible to injuries.

New Signings

Ugarte yet to make a Premier League appearance

United were one of the more active teams in the transfer market this summer as they looked to remodel their squad. De Ligt and Mazraoui have settled quickly and have been thrust into Ten Hag's starting XI. But with Ugarte still yet to make a Premier League appearance, United will feel they've been unable to field their strongest starting XI.

United's issues in midfield have been well documented this season, with Casemiro the subject of criticism for his display in United's 3-0 loss at home to Liverpool.

It's hoped Ugarte will add legs to United's midfield, and after a strong debut in the Carabao Cup, there's optimism the Uruguayan will work well alongside Mainoo.

Disrupted Summer

Players away at Euros and Copa America

Like many teams, United's pre-season was disrupted by a busy summer of international football. Garnacho returned late to pre-season after his exploits with Argentina at the Copa America, and his minutes have been managed carefully in the early weeks of the season.

Mainoo has played every league game available to him. But after starring for England at the Euros, he has looked noticeably jaded after a disrupted pre-season. Ugarte is also among those who've had a disrupted start to the season, with his future only decided late on in the window.

Ten Hag has had to be careful with managing players' loads in the early weeks of the season, and it has meant he has struggled to name his strongest XI.

These issues should begin to work themselves out as the season progresses, and September's international break has provided a period of rest for several of United's key players, with Rashford looking particularly sharp since his return to domestic action.

Stats Transfermarkt - correct as of 20-09-24.