Manchester United kept their Women’s Super League title hopes alive with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Sunday (May 21).

It was a close encounter at Leigh Sports Village, despite City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck receiving a red card for a challenge on Nikita Parris just before half-time.

Hayley Ladd had given United the lead with a superb long-range effort in the second minute, and the Red Devils looked likely to secure all three points at the half-way point.

City found a way back into the game, however, with Filippa Angeldahl scoring an equaliser in the 68th minute.

United needed a victory to remain in the WSL title race, but as the minutes ticked away on the Manchester derby, it seemed increasingly likely that Chelsea would be winning their fourth successive league title.

Lucía García came to United’s rescue, scoring a last-gasp winner in the 90+1st minute. She celebrated wildly, taking her shirt off to reveal a message to her friend Marta Unzué, an Athletic Bilbao player who recently suffered an ACL injury.

García’s teammates and the home fans in Leigh Sports Village were also ecstatic, but United boss Marc Skinner was noticeably composed on the touchline.

Marc Skinner’s reaction to Lucía García’s winner

The cameras cut to Skinner during García’s celebrations, showing the manager had remained sitting on his bench.

He was clapping but looked unimpressed, rolling his eyes and shaking his head.

Skinner’s reaction can be watched in the video below.

Marc Skinner explains reaction to Manchester United winner

Skinner, who became Manchester United manager in 2021, was asked about his reaction to García’s goal in the post-match press conference.

“Yeah, we didn’t play well in the second half,” he said. “We have to be braver with the ball, we know City are going to come full throttle.

“We’ve got to be more streetwise in those moments, and there was a frustration for us because when we’ve played and we allow that one-v-one, if we move it again it opens up the gaps, but in moments we switched off and were lazy.

“I’ll assess tomorrow and speak to the players. That’s what’s driven us this year. Don’t accept laziness, don’t accept anything that’s sub-standard. They shouldn’t have gotten back in the game, we allowed them.

“At the end of the season I promise I’ll smile and celebrate, but we’ve got one big game left.”

Manchester United are still in contention for their first WSL title, but will need to beat Liverpool on Saturday (May 27) and hope that Reading pull off a stunning upset against Chelsea.