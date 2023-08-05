Footage has gone viral on social media of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford showing his teammates Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes his new silky skill move.

Despite showing the midfield pairing the move over and over again, sometimes failing at it himself, it seems like neither of them could quite get the hang of it, failing at every attempt they had.

The threesome were warming up during a training session while out in America on their pre-season tour, but the footage was only posted online, both on Reddit and Twitter, earlier this week.

Manchester United pre-season so far

It's been quite a topsy turvy pre-season so far for Erik ten Hag's men, picking up four wins, but also tasting defeat on three separate occasions.

The Red Devils started their friendlies in convincing and impressive fashion, beating Leeds United 2-0, Lyon 1-0, and Premier League rivals Arsenal 2-0. However, that's when it started to go a bit pear shaped for Ten Hag's men.

What followed were three defeats on the trot, losing 3-1 to League Two side Wrexham, 2-0 to Spanish giants Real Madrid, and then losing 3-2 to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund. It must be stressed, however, the XI that played Wrexham was VERY inexperience and a very youthful side.

They have since got back to winning ways, however, beating French side Lens at Old Trafford 3-1 thanks to goals from Rashford, Antony, and Casemiro. That was after going 1-0 down after new goalkeeper Andre Onana was caught out by a shot from the halfway line.

Marcus Rashford teaching Casemiro and Fernandes

Although they are now back in England for their last remaining friendlies before the start of the 2023/2024 Premier League campaign, it's footage from their time in America that has recently gone viral.

In the clip, Rashford is seen doing his own skill move in pretty impressive fashion, and in the background can be seen Casemiro and Fernandes watching on, clearly impressed by what they are watching.

They were so impressed, in fact, that the Portuguese international and the new club captain wanted to have a go at the skill move himself. Sadly, however, for him, he failed to do so on two separate occasions, losing control of the ball on both attempts.

Videos: Casemiro & Fernandes impressed by Rashford's skill

If Bruno Fernandes can't even do it, you just know how tough the skill must be to complete. We got confused just watching it!

Maybe Casemiro was ahead of the game by not even attempting the skill, he knew just how hard it would be to achieve by watching his teammate successfully do it, but also his other teammate unsuccessfully trying it.

Manchester United's campaign kicking off next weekend

United will be playing Athletic Bilbao tomorrow afternoon, although given the side that played Lens today, it's likely it'll be a very youthful side that take part in that friendly.

Then, the Premier League season starts, with United hosting Wolves in the opening game of the season. Following that match at Old Trafford, United will play Tottenham Hostpur, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, and Brighton in their opening five games.

On paper, that is quite a tricky start for Ten Hag's men, but it will certainly give them an early indicator regarding what level they are at and whether they'll be competing for the title come May next year.