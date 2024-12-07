With a career spanning nearly 25 years, Bryan Robson pretty much saw and experienced everything there was to experience on a football pitch. Throughout spells with West Bromwich Albion, Manchester United and Middlesbrough, the former midfielder played over 600 games in English football and came up against some very, very good teams as a result.

Football fans in Britain are known for being incredibly passionate and Robson experienced some intense and electric atmospheres during his time on the pitch. Still, there was one venue and atmosphere in particular that stood out to the former United captain, and it was one from outside the British Isles during the Red Devils' first campaign back in the Champions League after almost three decades away from the competition. Nearly 30 years later, he still remembers it very well and spoke in depth about his experience.

Robson Named Galatasaray the 'Most Intimidating Atmosphere'

He played there in 1993

Following Sir Alex Ferguson's appointment as United manager in 1986, the Scot slowly began to turn things around for the Manchester club and guide them towards the top of English football once again after a barren run. He completed the transformation when he guided the Red Devils to the first-ever Premier League title in the 1992/93 campaign.

As a result, the club returned to the Champions League for the first time in nearly 30 years and after overcoming Hungarian team Honved, they came up against Galatasaray in a two-legged qualifier with a place in the group stages on the line. It was the second leg of the contest in Turkey that left a lasting impression on one of United's greatest-ever midfielders in Robson, though. Speaking to United and shared via the club's website, the midfielder shared his experience and said:

"I knew what Galatasaray was all about because of the fans chant – which the Turkish fans seem to do – this jumping-up-and-down chant. When there's only a few thousand it's nowhere near to what the effect is when you go to Istanbul. Outside the hotel, they were chanting and just trying to keep the players up all night and disrupt our rest. "From the hotel, we get on the coach and mud and flags and everything is thrown at the coach, trying to upset the lads and put them off. We did actually mention the 'Welcome to Hell' thing, and you stand there going: 'These lot are absolutely mad!' It made an unbelievable atmosphere within the place."

Things only got more intense once United took to the field, according to Robson. He went on to explain how intimidating things were out on the pitch and in front of the fans, saying: "When you walk up the steps to come out onto the pitch, all you can see is smoke. Certain parts of the ground, you can't even see them because that many flares have gone off. You know, right up until kick-off.

"It's really just the sort of aggressiveness towards you, from everybody surrounding the pitch, that is quite intimidating. If you want to be playing at the top level and win major trophies, you've got to be mentally strong to put up with that."

The "Welcome to Hell" Game

United were welcomed back to the Champions League in wild fashion

After Eric Cantona saved his side's blushes with a late equaliser in the first leg at Old Trafford, United headed to Turkey with the score tied at 3-3. Once they got there, they weren't exactly welcomed with open arms. Galatasaray fans displayed banners saying 'Welcome to Hell' on them to try to intimidate the Red Devils. It clearly worked too, with Robson's comments proving as much.

The match was mostly a forgettable affair, with neither side managing to break the deadlock. In the dying moments, though, things escalated. Cantona, who'd played the hero in the first game, lost his cool in the closing stages when the referee blew the whistle to signal the end of the game. He flew into a rage at the lack of injury time being played and was shown a red card for his troubles.

Speaking about the red card and the subsequent chaos that ensued between Cantona and the Turkish police, Robson said: "The first thing I noticed was Eric because he was more or less the player on the ball. Eric got the ball and booted it away because he was in a temper. I could see it in his eyes: Eric was going to do something daft. But before I actually got to Eric, this policeman or army guy got hold of Eric's arm – not aggressively, just walking with him. As soon as we got to the top of the steps, this supposed police or army guy punches Eric on the back of the head. The police come in and hit us with shields to push us down the steps.

"When I got hit by a shield, I fell against the wall and split my arm. I had to have eight stitches in my elbow. So there were a lot of inquiries by UEFA into how things had happened when the game had finished. But, yeah, I mean they were really aggressive to all our players right at the end of the game. The police were a big part of it; they more or less joined in. I'd been to Istanbul when England played Turkey and if you get beat, it gets even worse."

While he went on to play for several more years after the incident and then spent nearly two decades as a manager, that night in Turkey is still fresh in Robson's mind, and he revealed that while it was the most intimidating atmosphere he'd experienced, he'd do it all over again. He said: "You've not had to prompt me about it, to a certain degree, because I more or less remember everything about the away game. Because it was probably the most intimidating atmosphere I ever played in. Would I repeat it over again? Oh yeah. We'd beat them this time!"

