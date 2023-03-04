The Brazilian scored in United's 2-0 win over Newcastle at Wembley

Man United: Casemiro’s brilliant reaction to Sabitzer asking if he wants cover

Manchester United fans are in awe of Casemiro at present and a new clip of the Brazilian marshalling the side during the Carabao Cup final has now come to light.

Erik ten Hag's team claimed their first trophy since 2017 with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle at Wembley and Casemiro was integral to the Red Devils' success.

Indeed, the 31-year-old scored the opener just before half-time, before expertly protecting the United back four in the second half.

And while it was United's jubilant celebrations that caught the attention of fans at the time, a fresh video of the Brazilian interacting with teammate Marcel Sabitzer has recently emerged.

Casemiro of Manchester United celebrates with the Carabao Cup trophy following victory in the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England

Casemiro's brilliant interaction with Sabitzer during Carabao Cup final

Sabitzer replaced Fred in the 69th minute, with United 2-0 to the good.

Given there was no need to push for more goals, Sabitzer offered to help out defensively and drop back alongside Casemiro, yet the Brazilian quickly shut down the Austrian.

With the aura of a man who has won five Champions League titles, Casemiro boldly asserted that he had things under control and urged Sabitzer to remain forward.

It proved to work wonders in the end, as United comfortably held on to secure their first silverware in six years and restore pride among the fanbase.

Check out the interaction below:

VIDEO: Casemiro reacts to Sabitzer asking if he needs help

Could United win the quadruple?

Inspired by the likes of Casemiro, Ten Hag has resurrected a United squad that appeared on the brink of despair.

From a side that lost 4-0 to Brentford at the start of the season, to winning a trophy just six months later, it's been a truly remarkable turnaround.

United have now lost just once in 2023 and could still win four trophies this season.

With a Europa League last-16 tie against Real Betis to come, as well as an FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham at home –– it's a good time to be a United fan at present.

And while the prospect of winning the Premier League still seems unlikely, you can't count United out yet.

Sat 11 points behind Arsenal at present, United have a game in hand on their rivals, and with the Gunners still having to play Manchester City again, you just never know.

First things first, though, they must beat a struggling Liverpool side this weekend at Anfield - something they last did in January 2016.