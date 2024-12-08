According to reports, Manchester United are one of a number of clubs chasing a move for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The striker has been the subject of a lot of transfer talk in recent years, with some of the world's biggest clubs being linked with a move, particularly after he fired Napoli to the Serie A title in 2023.

Recent transfer talks have revealed that the now Galatasary striker, on loan from Napoli, could be set for a move in January. Several of Europe's biggest clubs have been tipped to make a move for the striker, who has made an impressive start to life in Turkey.

Serie A rivals Juventus are one of the clubs who are interested, but Napoli are not keen on negotiating with a team from their league, which could open the door for Man United or PSG to make a move. With a €75 million release clause (£62m), Napoli would be willing to part with their former hero, in a bid to raise funds to spend and reinforce their team.

Why Man United Want Osimhen

The Red Devils need reinforcements up front.

After Rasmus Hojlund's slow start to the campaign and Joshua Zirkzee failing to make much of an impact at Old Trafford, United boss Ruben Amorim may turn to Osimhen, described as 'world-class', to help add some goals to his team.

United sit in 13th in the Premier League table, which is far below their usual standards. A lack of goals is one of many reasons for this slow start, and the addition of Osimhen could change this. The Nigerian netted 26 times in 32 Serie A appearances when Napoli won the title in 2022/23, and if he could replicate this form at Old Trafford, then a push for a European place could well be on.

With seven goals in nine league games so far in Turkey, Osimhen is in great form, which United would be hoping for him to continue. A price tag of €75 million appears very high, but if the striker can replicate his form for United, it would be a fantastic price, and he could be the man to return glory to Old Trafford.