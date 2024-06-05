Highlights Max Kilman and Marc Guehi are seen as alternatives to Jarrad Branthwaite by Manchester United.

Wolves skipper Kilman could be a slightly cheaper option, costing around £50million.

United are set to offer 36-year-old veteran Jonny Evans a new deal.

Manchester United are considering two alternatives for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this transfer window, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils could end up signing two centre-backs this summer and are looking at Max Kilman and Marc Guehi as potential candidates. The news comes after Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly told Everton ‘he will not be held to ransom’ over Branthwaite as United are yet to strike a deal for the 21-year-old.

Following Raphael Varane’s departure, Man United are in need of a starting-calibre central defender this summer and are looking at all possible options.

After finishing eighth in the Premier League last season, the Red Devils are willing to bounce back under new part-ownership, although the starting transfer budget for the summer could be as low as £35m. According to Fabrizio Romano, United are also willing to offer 36-year-old veteran Jonny Evans a new deal this summer.

Kilman and Guehi Targeted By Man United

Two new centre-backs could arrive

Branthwaite, who is valued in the region of £60-£70m by Everton, is a top defensive target for United this summer, but alternatives are also being considered. Jones, writing in the GIVEMESPORT column, suggested that the Red Devils have two other ‘main players of interest’ in the Premier League:

"Alternative options being considered are pretty vast, and they could end up signing two centre-backs. From within the Premier League the two main players of interest are believed to be Max Kilman of Wolves and Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace. Of the two, Kilman would be slightly cheaper at around £50million - though Wolves would not want to lose him."

Kilman, who was praised by ex-footballer Andy Thompson as being ‘one of the best one-vs-one defenders’ in the Premier League, appeared in all 38 league matches last season as Wolves secured a 14th-place finish.

Palace star Guehi could de be England’s starting centre-back at the Euros amid doubts over Harry Maguire’s availability.

Jones reports that Kilman would be slightly cheaper for Man United this summer, costing around £50m.

Max Kilman and Marc Guehi's statistical averages per 90 minutes (2023/24 Premier League) Max Kilman Marc Guehi Tackles 1.24 1.25 Tackles won 0.55 0.85 Ball recoveries 4.66 5.34 Interceptions 1.03 0.80 Pass completion percentage 85.7 86.9

Man United Target Michael Olise

May have to sell players first

Manchester United are yet to make any transfers this summer and may even have to offload players before they can pursue a deal for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

United consider Olise ‘a priority target’ this summer, according to Jacobs, but are likely to face competition for his signature from multiple Premier League sides.

Despite an injury-hit season, the Frenchman shone for Palace whenever he played, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists. Speaking to the media last month, Palace manager Oliver Glasner said he hopes ‘all the players will be here’ next season after the likes of Olise, Guehi, and Eberechi Eze have been linked with a move away this summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-06-24.