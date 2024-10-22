Former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has emerged as a potential replacement for the under-fire Erik ten Hag should Manchester United top brass – spearheaded by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe – decide to sack the Dutchman amid a tricky start to the current campaign.

Ten Hag’s future in Greater Manchester was first under scrutiny at the end of the 2023/24 season, but an FA Cup final triumph – a 2-1 victory over local rivals Manchester City – saved him from facing the axe, despite them recording their worst-ever finish to a Premier League season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: As manager of Barcelona, Xavi failed to beat Erik ten Hag on two occasions, picking up one draw and loss apiece.

A poor start to the current campaign has, once again, cast doubt on his future at the club and Xavi, who was replaced by Hansi Flick in the summer, has now been earmarked as a potential successor.

Xavi Among Ten Hag Replacements

Man Utd CEO recently flew to Barcelona to hold talks

According to Mail Online, the understanding is that Xavi’s representatives have been contacted twice in the last few months as Manchester United sound out whether he could be enticed by the managerial position at Old Trafford.

Led by chief executive Omar Berrada, a four-man entourage reportedly flew out to Barcelona last Thursday to hold face-to-face meetings with the 44-year-old, who is considered to be one of the best La Masia graduates of all time.

Per the recent reports, however, sources close to the club have revealed that a 'number of high-level meetings' have occurred and Ratcliffe, who took charge of the club's sporting operations upon buying a minority stake, was also present. The 71-year-old billionaire has been in the Catalan capital to support the INEOS Britannia sailing team in their battle with New Zealand for the America's Cup.

Xavi has been out of work since leaving the Spanish juggernauts in the summer after leading them to a league and cup double in the 2022/23 campaign and has categorically said that he will not return to management in Spain, leaving the door ajar for a potential move to England's top flight and, more notably, the Red Devils.

That said, Manchester United sources have also claimed that Ten Hag - despite his side winning just three of their opening eight outings in the Premier League - is set to continue in his role with them not prepared to make such a drastic change before their Europa League match-up with Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce on Thursday evening.