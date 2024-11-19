Manchester United fans believe that one player will be revitalised and given an important role at the football club after footage emerged of him impressing during Ruben Amorim's first training session in charge. Many were quick to highlight key details of the new manager's approach after a video was shared on social media of the 39-year-old taking his new players through some drills.

While Marcus Rashford and Antony were seen trialling new roles, another star earned significant praise from fans and Amorim alike, boosting confidence that he may finally fulfil his potential after previously struggling to make an impact at Old Trafford.

Amorim could be heard praising Mount frequently

In the video released online, Mason Mount emerged as a standout, making an early impression on both his manager and fans. The 25-year-old reportedly caught Amorim's attention with his tenacity and versatility, traits that were evident as Mount operated as one of the two number 10s in Amorim's preferred 3-4-3 system.

Amorim could be heard praising Mount's movement during drills, prompting fans to express optimism about a rejuvenated version of the midfielder under the new boss. One fan commented, "Really can’t wait for Mason Mount doing Mason Mount things under Amorim."

Another added, "Mason Mount about to thrive under Amorim. He is built for that system." A third echoed similar sentiments, saying, "Feel like Mason Mount will cook under Amorim. Similar discipline with Tuchel, but Amorim attacks even better."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Mount was at his most productive under Thomas Tuchel, scoring 19 goals and providing 19 assists in 87 appearances.

It has been a difficult 18 months in the North West for Mount since making his £55m move to the Theatre of Dreams from Chelsea. Injuries and a failure to find a settled role under Erik ten Hag. He has so far scored just once and added one further assist in 26 appearances for the club.

