Highlights Man United could look to sign Bundesliga striker Serhou Guirassy during the January transfer window as a 'low-risk' option to address their lack of goals.

Guirassy has been in fine form for VfB Stuttgart this season, scoring 19 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.

And while United spent big during the summer transfer window, it's claimed they're targetting another attacker this month.

Manchester United could turn to Bundesliga goal-machine Serhou Guirassy during the January transfer window, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth dubbing the VfB Stuttgart striker a 'low-risk' option for Premier League clubs.

Guirassy has been in fine form for the German outfit this season, having gone under the radar for the majority of his career. The 27-year-old has been scoring for fun in the Bundesliga, which has naturally meant attention during the January window from Premier League clubs.

But with Man United in need of goals, there are suggestions from Sheth that Guirassy could be making a move to the English top-flight before February's transfer deadline.

Erik ten Hag's side struggling for goals in the Premier League

It's been a mixed season for Erik ten Hag and Co. so far, with United having lagging behind in the Premier League, while already having been knocked out of both Europe and the League Cup. Not what the Dutch manager would've been hoping for at the beginning of the campaign, United's only realistic chance of silverware this season is in the FA Cup, with their campaign kicking off on Monday evening.

Part of the reason behind their struggles so far this season has been their lack of goals, with the Red Devils having netted 22 goals from 20 Premier League outings. Averaging ever so slightly above the one goal per game mark, they comfortably boast the worst attacking record in the top-half of the table, with strugglers Nottingham Forest, Everton and even Luton Town having scored more league goals this season.

It's not like United haven't addressed that area though, with a whopping £72 million spent on striker Rasmus Hojlund during the summer window. That investment hasn't proved worthwhile just yet, as the Danish international has mustered up just one goal in his first 15 Premier League outings, leading to suggestions United might need to strengthen once again in January.

Striker on radar ahead of January window

According to The Guardian, United are in the mix to sign Stuttgart man Guirassy during the January transfer window. It's suggested that the plan is to bring in a more experienced striker, who will be able to give Hojlund time to develop away from the starting-11 week in week out.

Not the ideal approach to be taking with a £72 million signing, and even if United are keen on Guirassy, they're likely to face stern competition. The same report details Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur as two other sides keeping tabs on the 27 year old, with the view to making a move this month.

Serhou Guirassy - Career Stats Matches 276 Goals 98 Assists 15 Yellow Cards 24 Red Cards 2 All stats via Transfermarkt

The fact Guirassy is set to feature at the Africa Cup of Nations for Guinea could complicate things, but even still, it's expected the former Lille OSC man will be on the move this month.

When asked about the chances of Guirassy rocking up at Old Trafford, or in the Premier League itself, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted he could prove a bargain option for a club during the January window. Pointing towards a relatively attainable release clause in his contract, the reliable reporter expects Premier League sides to be pushing hard before next month's deadline.

On the current fight for his signature, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“One of the players that is an interesting one is the Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy. He's actually 27 years old now, so he's not a young player. He's been around for a while, in total, I think it's just a little over 200 career appearances. “But it's just that this season, he's been absolutely incredible for Stuttgart, I think it's something that 19 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions, so far this season. “And interestingly, there is a release clause reportedly around €17 million. So he could be a player that other clubs will look at, and think they could get a bargain there, and it would be a kind of a low-risk situation."

Man United eyeing up another Bundesliga star

According to reports, Guirassy isn't the only Bundesliga attacker on United's radar though, with The Mirror reporting ex-Chelsea castaway Timo Werner is also emerging as a viable January option. Werner endured a tricky spell in the Premier League with the Blues, but it's claimed United could look to sign him on a short-term loan, with RB Leipzig open to facilitating the move.

By no means the glamour signing United fans would've been hoping for during the January window, but given their financial constraints, it might mean they have to be creative in the market, with Werner offering a useful option.