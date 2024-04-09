Highlights Manchester United can qualify for Champions League by finishing sixth with the help of West Ham United, as per UEFA rule change.

With 11 points separating Aston Villa from Man United, West Ham's position is crucial in securing Champions League qualification for the Red Devils.

Though a difficult path, their Champions League fate is somewhat out of their hands.

Manchester United could still qualify for the Champions League if they finish sixth in the Premier League this season, all thanks to a change in the UEFA rule book and help from domestic rivals West Ham United, as reported by MailOnline.

Currently sitting sixth in the standings, Erik ten Hag’s side have a mountain to climb if they are to rub shoulders with their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in seasons to come, especially from a continental standpoint.

While they have shown glimpses of brilliance under the Dutchman this campaign, much of their work has been underwhelming, crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage and failing to retain their status as League Cup winners.

Securing top four credentials come mid-May seems all but likely for Ten Hag and his men. However, there is a way – which involves West Ham – for them to qualify without having to finish in the top four.

UEFA Rule Change Gives Man Utd Hope

Reliant on West Ham’s season finish

Due to a new rule introduced by UEFA this year due to the expansion of the Champions League, England – the Premier League, in particular - are poised to receive an additional spot in next season's edition.

This means whichever team finishes the season in fifth place will play in Europe’s top table in 2024/25. Two leagues, those boasting the best UEFA coefficient, will earn an extra place in Europe's most prestigious cup competition - and as things stand, England and Italy are set to earn the two extra spots.

With seven games to go and 11 points separating the Red Devils and Aston Villa, who are currently fifth in the table, it seems unlikely that Manchester United will secure qualification for the Champions League by virtue of a fifth-place finish.

There is still a slim chance that Champions League football will be played at Old Trafford next season if they finish the season in sixth – but, in truth, a lot has to fall their way.

David Moyes’ West Ham have a big part to play. If the east Londoners manage to finish fifth place in the Premier League and also reign triumphant in the Europa League, all while Ten Hag’s side finish sixth, United would secure passage into next term’s rendition of the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have won the Europe's premier competition on three occasions - 1968, 1999 and 2008.

West Ham United and Man United’s Remaining Games

Moyes has Bayer Leverkusen to worry about

In theory, Ten Hag's side may view West Ham leapfrogging themselves as a positive in the coming weeks – but that will only apply if they can catch up with either Aston Villa or Tottenham Hotspur, who currently sit in fourth during Ange Postecoglou’s maiden season in England.

At the time of writing, the Hammers are 12 points adrift of Unai Emery’s Aston Villa but are hot on Ten Hag’s tail, just one point behind the Old Trafford outfit.

Man Utd and West Ham - Next Five Premier League Fixtures Man Utd West Ham Bournemouth (A) Fulham (H) Sheffield United (H) Crystal Palace (A) Burnley (H) Liverpool (H) Crystal Palace (A) Chelsea (A) Arsenal (H) Luton Town (H)

They have to face Fulham, Liverpool and Luton Town at home before the end of the season, while they also travel to Chelsea, Crystal Palace and – and on the final day – Manchester City. On the basis that they beat Bayer Leverkusen and progress further in Europe, they are set to have a very busy schedule.

Manchester United, on the other hand, do not have any European ties packed into their fixture list. In the Premier League, they still have away trips to Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion to look forward to.

In terms of home games, Sheffield United, Burnley, Arsenal and Newcastle United are all scheduled to play at Old Trafford in the dying embers of the campaign.