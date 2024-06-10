Highlights Ex-Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is under consideration to take over at Man United.

The 45-year-old was snubbed by Liverpool before they hired Arne Slot.

Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is willing to return to management amid interest from United.

Manchester United are considering hiring ex-Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi to replace Erik ten Hag this summer, The Athletic’s Oliver Kay has revealed.

The 45-year-old, who mutually terminated his deal with the Seagulls last month, said he hopes to work in England again in his career, and it seems that United could give him another opportunity.

According to the report, De Zerbi was snubbed by Liverpool in their manager search last month as the Reds hired former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot.

The Italian coach took Brighton to their best-ever finish in league history after reaching sixth in the 2022/23 season, securing Europa League football. Last season, he finished 11th in the Premier League amid an injury-hit campaign and decided to end his stay at the Amex Stadium having joined in 2022 from Shakhtar Donetsk.

De Zerbi was also considered by Chelsea before the Blues hired Leicester boss Enzo Maresca, who signed a five-year deal last month.

De Zerbi ‘Under Consideration’ at Man United

After Liverpool overlooked him

Kay, writing for The Athletic, suggested De Zerbi, as well as Thomas Tuchel, were both snubbed by Liverpool in their manager search:

“De Zerbi? An excellent coach again, but one Liverpool overlooked (along with Tuchel) in part because they feared he was too combustible to work within their structure. “The rancour and discord that precipitated his departure from Brighton & Hove Albion suggested he too would be an unlikely fit for the new regime at United. And still, he is one of the names under consideration.”

De Zerbi, who was called 'unique' by Pep Guardiola, remains one of the few candidates to take over at Man United after both Tuchel and Kieran McKenna have dropped out of the race.

Tuchel, according to Fabrizio Romano, has decided to take a break from management this summer despite meeting United’s representatives recently. Ipswich boss McKenna, meanwhile, has extended his contract with the Premier League returnees despite interest from United.

Roberto De Zerbi's managerial record with Brighton Matches 89 Wins 38 Draws 20 Losses 31 Points per match 1.51

Related Man Utd to Make Ten Hag Decision ‘in the Next Days’ Ex-Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to take over at Old Trafford this summer

Ex-Chelsea Boss ‘Ready’ for Man United Job

Anticipates return to management

Former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is willing to return to management after parting ways with the Blues last month, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Argentinian manager would reportedly be ‘more than ready’ if Manchester United approached him this summer amid uncertainty over Ten Hag’s future.

The 52-year-old took Chelsea to sixth in the league last season following a shaky start to their campaign but failed to convince Todd Boehly to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Alongside England boss Gareth Southgate and De Zerbi, Pochettino is now considered one of the few candidates remaining in the race for the Man United job as the Red Devils are expected to announce their decision in the next few days.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-06-24.