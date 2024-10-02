According to reports, the Manchester United players have already decided they want Ruud van Nistelrooy in charge if Erik ten Hag is fired. The Dutch manager is under great pressure at Old Trafford and his assistant would be one of the favourites to replace him.

The Red Devils were woeful for the best part of the 2023/24 season, recording their worst-ever performance in the Champions League group stages (coming last in their group with just four points), finished eighth in the Premier League (their lowest-ever positioning), and only made it to the fourth round of the League Cup.

That said, they did win the FA Cup and with INEOS unable to find a better alternative, Ten Hag was backed with a contract extension in the summer. However, after a slow start to the season, Man United could soon be on the lookout for a new manager.

Ten Hag Under Growing Pressure

Squad Would Back Van Nistelrooy to Replace him

If form does not improve, it feels as though it is only a matter of time before the Dutch head coach is fired. The likes of Gareth Southgate and Thomas Frank are among the early touted contenders for the role but Van Nistelrooy is also a candidate.

There are, of course, three key factors going for him. One, he is adored by the fans as a former icon. Two, he is already at the club working as a coach. And perhaps most importantly, he is seemingly respected by the players within the dressing room.

The club assistant is so popular, In fact, that the squad would actually 'encourage club chiefs' to hand Van Nistelrooy the job, should Ten Hag depart. That is according to a recent report in the Daily Star:

Club bosses will wait until the international break following the team's next two games before making a decision on the Dutchman's future. But it's understood that if Ten Hag is dismissed, the squad would encourage club chiefs to give the job to Van Nistelrooy.

Related 10 Managers Who Could Replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United [Ranked] 10 managers could be in contention to replace Erik ten Hag if Manchester United decide to replace their Dutch boss in the near future.

Van Nistelrooy Still Backing Ten Hag

Sackining will cost Man Utd millions

With Ten Hag already on the verge of the sack just six games into the new Premier League season, it does seem baffling that he was handed a contract extension in the summer. If he is fired, it could set Man United back £17.5m.

It's not just that, though, but also that the club signed players in the summer seemingly to fit specifically into the Dutchman's style of play. Club legend Paul Scholes recently claimed Joshua Zirkzee – as well as Rasmus Hojlund landed in the summer the prior – are two forwards Van Nistelrooy would not have personally targetted to work with him at Old Trafford.

If that is true, and the 48-year-old is handed the job, another period of transition could be on the cards for the club as they look to rebuild a squad better geared towards Van Nistelrooy's footballing vision. As things stand, GIVEMESPORT sources understand that he is not eyeing the job for himself yet, though, and is firmly backing his current boss to turn things around at Old Trafford.