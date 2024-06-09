Highlights Manchester United are undecided on Ten Hag's future and they are keeping their options open.

Despite winning the FA Cup, his future remains uncertain as the Red Devils undergo an internal review.

Manchester United's disappointing 8th place finish in the Premier League highlights their ongoing issues.

Manchester United are still yet to make a decision on Erik ten Hag’s future and writing in his Daily Briefing, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested the club are still sounding over other managers as part of their end-of-season internal review, all while suggesting the future of the Dutchman is ‘still not safe’.

Despite winning the FA Cup final against arch-rivals Manchester City, the former Ajax custodian entered the off-season uncertain over where his future lies. Picking up silverware two seasons on the trot, however, may not be enough for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team.

In terms of the Premier League, the season just gone was nothing short of bleak for those associated with the Red Devils. Finishing the 2023/24 season eighth in the division - their lowest-ever finish since the Premier League’s inception in 1992 - is the crux of their ever-growing issues.

Romano on Erik ten Hag’s Future

‘This weekend is a very intense one’

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano suggested that this weekend will be ‘very intense’ for those behind the scenes at Old Trafford. The transfer expert insisted that, despite things currently being quiet around the Manchester United chief’s future at the minute, many things are happening behind the scenes.

"This weekend is a very intense one behind the scenes at Man United, despite things being very quiet around the future of Erik ten Hag. However, many things are happening. I’m told that Man United are still talking to the representatives of other managers as the future of Ten Hag is still not safe as of right now.

Insisting that no resolution over the Ten Hag’s future has been made thus far, the Italian transfer guru revealed that Manchester United’s boardroom bosses are taking their time to evaluate every possible outcome with the decision still very much hanging in the balance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag boasts a points per match rate of 1.92 over his 114-game stint at Old Trafford.

“The Manchester club are yet to make a decision on their Dutch coach and are taking their time to make sure they make the right move. There are many people involved in this, including the board and the new co-owners. The situation is still 50/50 as we wait for Manchester United to make their final decision."

While Manchester United man Louis van Gaal has backed his compatriot to keep his place in the northeast of England, a report by The Guardian suggested that Ten Hag would be relieved of his duties irrespective of what happened at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

Man Utd Keen on ‘Dangerous’ Midfield Gem

Liverpool also in the mix

While Ratcliffe and his team have an important decision to make regarding the future of Ten Hag, much of this summer’s business surrounds the wholesale changes expected in M16, with Ratcliffe looking to stamp his authority in his first trading period in charge of the Red Devils.

One of the positions, per The Athletic, that Manchester United are looking to reinforce is central midfield, alongside centre-back and striker. With the futures of both Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat uncertain, the club have been linked with Nice gem Khephren Thuram.

Khephren Thuram 23/24 Ligue 1 Stats vs Nice Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,114 5th Tackles per game 1.6 3rd Interceptions per game 0.7 =5th Clearances per game 1.4 5th Average passes per game 41 5th Overall rating 6.90 3rd

Also linked with Liverpool, French publication L’Equipe have revealed that Thuram, 23, is expected to leave his current employers in the following months, leaving the door ajar for his potential suitors - Manchester United included. The fact that Ratcliffe, too, owns Nice could play into the club's hands should they table their genuine interest.