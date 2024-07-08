Highlights Manchester United's rebuild under INEOS is underway with Erik ten Hag signing a new contract and new Director of Football, Dan Ashworth, overseeing transfers.

Scott McTominay, a valuable player, is subject to interest from Fulham, but his departure could leave a gap in midfield.

McTominay's goalscoring ability and experience should be considered by Ten Hag before making any decisions about his future.

Manchester United's rebuild under the co-owenrship of INEOS is well and truly under way. Manager Erik ten Hag has finally put an end to speculation regarding his future by signing a new contract. Jason Wilcox has settled into his role as technical director, and Dan Ashworth has been confirmed as the new Director of Football in recent days.

Ashworth's role, among other things, will see him oversee both the incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford. Whilst names like Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are certain to leave, one man whose next steps are a mystery is Scott McTominay. The midfielder is subject to interest from Marco Silva's Fulham, with a price tag of £40m rumoured to be the magic figure for United to agree a deal. However, in doing so, the Red Devils may lose one of their most undervalued commodities.

Related £95m Man Utd Duo 'Could be Made Available' For Summer Exit Manchester United duo Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire could be made available this summer if the club receives the right proposals.

McTominay Hugely Admired

Former West Ham boss David Moyes was desperate to sign the Scot

Although Manchester United may not see value in a player like McTominay, the fact that so many others do means that he clearly has something to offer. In the past, the 27-year-old has been linked to other Premier League clubs such as Newcastle and Brighton. There has even been speculated interest from European giants such as Roma and Bayern Munich. None of those came particularly close to going over the line. One deal that was though, was a move to West Ham United last summer.

Speaking to BBC Sport, former Hammers manager David Moyes spoke of his admiration for McTominay and how close he came to securing his services:

"Lots of managers have hard luck stories about players that get away and McTominay is one of those for me because I tried to sign him for West Ham last summer. "He is a good all-round midfielder, but to me his best attributes are arriving in the area, or the edges of it, at the right time to score or make some chances. McTominay was a player who I felt I needed at the time, but we didn’t quite get it over the line and he went on to score a lot of big goals for Manchester United last season instead."

The last part of what Moyes said is especially true. It's weird to say that, at 26, McTominay had his breakout season. But, in many ways he did, as fans finally got to see what his true strengths were.

Related Rashford, Maguire and McTominay Only Man Utd Stars Worth Buying The trio are among many names Manchester United are reportedly willing to listen to the right offer for this summer.

A Goalscorers Instinct

Only two teammates scored more than McTominay last season

For much of his time at the theatre of dreams, the Scotsman has utilised his six-foot-four frame in a holding midfield role. Here, many argue McTominay is not at his best. He lacks the defensive awareness to be disciplined enough as a number six, and was not as proactive with his passing as the likes of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo.

However, as United struggled for goals, the Stretford End finally got to witness what the midfielder was capable of at the top end of the pitch. Having been a striker in his youth, McTominay maintained the ability to be a threat inside the 18-yard box. Now, he was adding in late runs from deep and benefitted majorly. The academy alumni finished with 10 goals in all competitions, tied third for the club with Alejandro Garnacho, who was regarded as one of the clubs best performers last season.

It was the first time that McTominay was given this freedom at club level, but it was something he had long proven for his national team already. As James McFadden already stated:

"The goals he has scored have been absolutely invaluable for them [Scotland]."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: McTominay scored seven goals in Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Without the Scot's impetus in front of goal, there would've been no 2-1 turnaround against Brentford or impressive away win at Villa Park. Having a player that can make that sort of impact, even off the bench, is incredibly useful.

Related Scott McTominay 'determined' to save Man Utd career Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has come under scrutiny at times, but he's a player capable of producing something special.

Don't Forget About Fred

United have struggled in midfield since the Brazilian departed

Another reason why Ten Hag should be cautious about letting McTominay go, is that he has been down this road before. Although they are players of different make-ups, much of the feeling towards the academy graduate before last season mirrored that of the sentiment towards Fred. An energetic player who lacked the quality to play for Manchester United. At least that's what Roy Keane would furiously reiterate on television.

The duo dubbed 'McFred' were heavily criticised during United's bad spells, but individually they both had their strengths. And look at what has happened since Fred left. John Murtough failed to properly replace the Brazilian, and United had to deal with gaps in the midfield the size of the Grand Canyon. An ageing Casemiro couldn't cope without his much-maligned, workhorse partner.

Should United recruit well in the summer, maybe it is the time for McTominay to move on to pastures new. However, the grass isn't always greener. That goes for both parties. The new team in charge of football operations should carefully consider that before making any hasty decisions regarding a player who doesn't get his flowers quite enough.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt and the BBC - accurate as of 04/07/2024