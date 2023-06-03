A Manchester United fan has been arrested after wearing a sickening shirt in reference to the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

The supporter was in attendance at Wembley for the Red Devils' FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Prior to the match, the fan was pictured wearing a United jersey, with the number 97 and the words 'not enough' written across the back.

The words are assumed to be in reference to the 97 people who tragically lost their lives during Liverpool's FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest 34 years ago.

The image of the man was quickly circulated on social media, with a number of people calling for action to be taken against the supporter.

Met Police release statement

Now, the Metropolitan Police have released a statement confirming that the man in question has been arrested.

"#ARREST | We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium

to identify the individual," they tweeted.

"He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody."

The tweet was in response to a message from the verified 'Liverpool Photos' account, who wrote: "A Man Utd fan at Wembley today. Get this man’s face spread across social media ASAP, he needs to face repercussions. #lfc"

The supporter was later pictured handcuffed and being taken away by police officers.

Man City win FA Cup

In the end, it was Man City who emerged victorious at Wembley.

Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history after just 13 seconds to give City the lead.

READ MORE: Ilkay Gundogan scores fastest ever FA Cup final goal

But Bruno Fernandes levelled for United before half-time, after Jack Grealish was penalised for a controversial handball.

In the second half, Gundogan struck again to put the Citizens back in front.

And despite United's attempts to salvage a late equaliser, City held on and claimed their second trophy of the season.

The win means Pep Guardiola's team are now just one game away from a historic treble and will no doubt cement themselves as one of the best domestic teams ever if they beat Inter in the Champions League final next week.