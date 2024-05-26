Highlights Manchester United defied the odds in their FA Cup final win against City with a stunning goal helping to deliver the trophy.

Kobbie Mainoo's effort was special, impressing even Sergio Aguero with his strike.

Mainoo's goal may secure Erik ten Hag's future, showcasing the potential of homegrown talent at United.

It was a fantastic day out for Manchester United fans at Wembley on Saturday 25 May as the Red Devils finished their largely miserable season with an unexpected flourish. Indeed, amid speculation over Erik ten Hag's future, his players rallied to pick up a derby day FA Cup final win against familiar foes Manchester City.

Having sealed a fourth consecutive Premier League title, Pep Guardiola's men were the overwhelming favourites but Man United came with a plan and pulled it off with near-perfect education. While City dominated possession in the early stages, the side in red looked more dangerous when coming forward.

That said, it was a huge mix-up at the back which led to the opening goal. Amid some destabilising changes to the team's backline, Josko Gvardiol and Stefan Ortega failed to communicate allowing Alejandro Garnacho to steal in and pass into an empty net.

With their tails up, Man United then doubled their lead just nine minutes later. This time, it was a goal of real beauty as a slick passing move, featuring some remarkable scanning from Bruno Fernandes, set Kobbie Mainoo up and he kept his cool to make it 2-0.

Fan Angle of Mainoo's Stunning Goal

Supporters left in awe

As you can see in the footage above, the fan angle captures the incredible build-up play which leads to the 39th-minute strike. It all starts with Marcus Rashford pinging inch-perfect switch which draws a smattering of applause – one supporter even remarks: "What a ball. What a ball!"

Garnacho drives forward and the run of Aaron Wan-Bissaka allows Fernandes free on the edge of the box, with City's midfielders Rodri and Mateo Kovacic woefully out of position. The Portuguese midfielder's silky first-time pass is pulled off perfectly in one fluid movement as Mainoo receives the pass.

The 19-year-old has had a rapid rise this season, going from academy prospect to England international in a matter of months, and when the ball arrived at his feet the outcome felt inevitable. Mainoo calmly stroked it past Ortega and this proved to be the vital goal of the final with Jeremy Doku later pulling one back in vain for Man City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are the first two teenagers to both score in the same FA Cup final. The last teen to net on the same occasion was Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004.

Even Sergio Aguero Applauded

Goal so good it could save Ten Hag

Mainoo's goal was so good, in fact, even one of Manchester City's greatest-ever footballers could not help but appreciate it. Sergio Aguero was streaming the match and in footage circulated on social media, the Argentine icon initially put his head in his hands before conceding that the effort was worthy of a humble round of applause.

Kobbie Mainoo's FA Cup Final Stats Minutes 90 Goals 1 Shots 1 Touches 31 Accurate passes 21/25 (84%) Dribble attempts (succ.) 1/1

It was a truly special goal and one worthy of winning an FA Cup final. This moment will go down in the club's folklore, with a homegrown talent and local lad getting his name on the scoresheet. It could also possibly keep Ten Hag in a job.

The Dutchman was quizzed about his future after the game and insisted that he's in the midst of a "project" which has now delivered two trophies in two seasons. It remains to be seen if INEOS stick with the man in charge but the weekend's events have at least given them a fair reason to reconsider.

Stats via SofaScore.