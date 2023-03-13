Footage of the toilets at Old Trafford has gone viral after a fan shared a video from one loo that was overflowing with urine during Manchester United's clash with Southampton.

Erik ten Hag's team were held to a goalless draw by the Premier League's bottom-placed side and the United faithful's miserable afternoon was compounded by the horrific state of the toilets.

Indeed, a United season ticket holder posted a clip of himself entering one of the loos shortly before kick-off and it's safe to say the situation he encountered was disgusting.

United fan shares clip of 'disgusting' toilets at Old Trafford

United season ticket holder @ste_conlon's footage has been viewed more than three million times so far and been shared by thousands of people.

He captioned the post: "Just arrived at Old Trafford and not for the first time the toilets are over flooded with an inch of urine all over the floor. Disgusting to see. This is what the Glazers don’t want you to see. It’s that bad and has happened so many times I had to video it."

Check out the clip for yourselves below:

VIDEO: Fan records state of toilet at Old Trafford

Fans react to Old Trafford toilets clip

"I have worked at Old Trafford since 2018 and this has happened a few times already. Something needs to be done," said one fan.

Meanwhile, another wrote: "Yes, I alongside many others, was standing in whatever was coming out of the blocked drain – I mentioned it to a steward who said the cleaners were aware of it."

A third added: "Man. Biggest club in the world and this happens."

United's title hopes over

Having won the Carabao Cup and beaten Barcelona last month, an air of optimism had started to develop at Old Trafford.

But after being thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool at Anfield, fans have been forced to accept the reality that there is still plenty of work to be done.

At one stage, there was a slim possibility that United could win the quadruple, but their chances of winning the Premier League are now almost certainly over.

This draw against Southampton means the Red Devils are now 16 points behind the Gunners and 11 points behind Manchester City.

And while United have shown they have the ability to beat both of these sides, they are likely still too far adrift.

Attention will thus turn to the FA Cup and the Europa League instead, with the dream of a memorable treble still within their grasp.