A 'feature-length film' exposing goalkeeper David de Gea as a fraud has now gone viral on social media.

The Spaniard moved to Manchester United way back in 2011 and made over 500 appearances for the club.

In that time, he won a Premier League title, an FA Cup, two League Cups and the Europa League.

He also won United's Player of the Season award on three consecutive occasions between 2014 and 2016.

However, he is currently a free agent after his contract expired at midnight on June 30th, 2023.

At one stage, it appeared De Gea was destined for legendary status at Old Trafford but the shot-stopper faced plenty of criticism in his final years at the club.

Indeed, the Spaniard was responsible for a number of high-profile and costly errors in big games – leading to many fans urging manager Erik ten Hag to sign a new first-choice keeper.

Viral film of De Gea's errors emerges

With De Gea having now left the club, one United fan has put together a 109-minute video, highlighting the Spaniard's goalkeeping errors.

Remarkably, the length of the video is the same as you'd expect to see from a proper movie and highlights just how error-prone De Gea was during his time in Manchester.

Granted, across 500 games for the club, there were always going to be a number of errors. Yet, there's no denying that the 32-year-old made some proper howlers during his time at Old Trafford.

Check out the video below:

VIDEO: De Gea fail compilation

Fans react to viral De Gea video

Understandably, fans couldn't quite believe the length of De Gea's error compilation.

"What have I just seen, a two-hour fail comp for a goalkeeper is crazy," said one fan.

"That’s not a compilation, that's a MOVIE," said another.

"Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese realising this will stop them winning an Oscar next year," joked a third.

Where will De Gea go next?

De Gea's future is still unclear and there is still some chance he returns to Man United.

The Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Andre Onana and David Raya but De Gea could be brought back in if he's willing to play second fiddle.

De Gea has also been linked with a move to Tottenham, though the north London club have just brought in Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.

PSG are another club linked, yet it's hard to see the Spaniard replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma.