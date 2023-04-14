Manchester United were left feeling pretty stunned last night after Sevilla equalised with two goals in the last six minutes.

Famous United fan and YouTuber Mark Goldbridge was so confident about United taking a two-goal lead to Spain for the return leg, he dismissed any chances of the Spanish side scoring one goal, let alone two!

During his watchalong, he claimed Sevilla had no cutting edge and would fail to score even if the two carried on playing for the rest of the season.

Oops.

Video: Mark Goldbridge jinxes Manchester United

The above is just a snippet of Goldbridge's reaction to the Sevilla goal, but if you wanted to see his full reaction, including him falling off his chair and onto the floor, you can see it in the YouTube video below.

The Red Devils were looking very comfortable for a semi-final spot after storming to a two-goal lead, but then things turned very sour late out when Tyrell Malacia turned Jesus Navas' cross into his own net.

Sevilla's spirit was re-awaken, and this time, Youssef En-Nesyri penetrated the United box and saw his header deflect off Harry Maguire and past David de Gea in the United goal.

All eyes on the second leg in Spain

We'll have to wait and see what Manchester United do next week in their away match against Sevilla, especially since Raphael Varane looks set to miss out through injury.

He's not the only one, however, as Lisandro Martinez will also miss the second leg, as will Marcus Rashford, unless he makes a miraculous recovery in time.

The other player who will not play for United next week is Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Both teams will now focus on their respective matches this weekend, with Manchester United travelling to Nottingham Forest for their Premier League meeting at 4.30pm on Sunday afternoon. Sevilla, on the hand, will be facing Valencia in their La Liga match on Sunday at 8pm.