Manchester United fans had a cheeky chant for Harry Kane during their 2-2 draw away at Tottenham on Thursday.

Kane’s future is currently up in the air following a terrible few weeks for Spurs, who sacked interim head coach Cristian Stellini earlier this week following Sunday’s disastrous 6-1 defeat away at Newcastle.

Kane scored Tottenham’s only goal of the game at St James’ Park, taking his tally to 24 Premier League goals for the season. Only Manchester City’s unstoppable striker Erling Haaland (33) has netted more league goals this term.

Kane’s contract expires at the end of next season and speculation is rife that Man Utd will attempt to bring the 29-year-old to Old Trafford this summer.

United are looking for a new elite centre-forward and Kane, who is on course to become the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, would be a statement signing by the Red Devils.

The only question is whether United boss Erik ten Hag will opt to sign Kane, who turns 30 in July, over a younger centre-forward with potentially more to offer over a longer period of time.

What did Man Utd fans chant at Harry Kane?

However, it seems that United fans are already getting excited about the prospect of potentially signing Kane.

During Thursday night’s match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the away supporters were heard chanting: “Harry Kane… we’ll see you in June!”

Check out the viral footage here:

A chant that must have sent a shiver down the spine of every Tottenham fan.

Kane played his part in Tottenham’s second-half comeback against Man Utd, who were 2-0 up at half-time thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.

Pedro Porro made it 2-1 in the 56th minute with an excellent finish before Kane set up Son Heung-min for the equaliser with 10 minutes left on the clock.

All things considered it was a great outcome for Tottenham and their new interim head coach Ryan Mason.

What did Harry Kane say after Tottenham 2-2 Man Utd?

After the match, Kane tweeted: "Not the win we wanted but good character to come back. The second half spirit we have to take into the remaining games."

Will Tottenham secure a top-four finish?

Spurs sit fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with sixth-placed Aston Villa, but it would be a surprise if they manage to secure a top-four finish from this point.

Fourth-placed Man Utd are six points above the north London outfit with two games in hand.