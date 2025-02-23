Manchester United fans were treated to their first real look at Chido Obi-Martin on Saturday as he came off the bench in the second half of their Premier League clash against Everton. The 17-year-old had made an appearance in the previous match against Tottenham Hotspur, but was only handed a couple of minutes and didn't have much time to make an impression.

That wasn't quite the case against the Toffees as the forward was brought on with 20 minutes left in the match and had the chance to show fans what he could do. At the time of his arrival, United were trailing David Moyes' side by two goals, but ultimately turned things around and scored twice in the last 20 minutes to snag a point and draw 2-2.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte saved the day for the Red Devils, but Obi-Martin played a role and his highlights have since emerged online, with fans delivering their verdicts on his performance.

Obi-Martin Had a Decent Cameo

Fans aren't sure he's ready yet

Fans were very excited when United signed Obi-Martin following his stint in Arsenal's academy. The youngster has a lot of promise and big things are expected of his future. Highlights of his cameo against Everton have emerged online and fans have shared their first impressions of the teenager and what they thought of his performance.

The youngster looked lively and received a yellow card during his 20-minute showing, but didn't really offer much threat up top and the consensus from United fans is that while he looked promising, he isn't quite ready for the first-team just yet. There's still plenty of time for him to develop, though, and he'll no doubt be in the running soon.

One supporter took to X (Twitter) and when asked about his performance, they said: "That he’s not ready," while another shared that sentiment, posting: "He played like a 17-year-old, not worried in the slightest, but don't think he's ready yet. Hope he gets a few more cameos for the rest of the season and maybe a start or two, but he's not our saviour - nor should he be."

Another fan posted: "He affected the game without doing ich and looked a bit nervous. Needs some time to bed in. Will be quality next season!" Finally, another supporter agreed he wasn't quite ready for the first-team, saying: "Not ready - don’t get carried away. Should have controlled Zirkzee’s through ball and got a shot away, had other poor touches."