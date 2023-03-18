Manchester United fans have always been vocal when it comes to their views on potential signings, and it seems supporters may finally have a say on such matters if Sheikh Jassim is successful in buying the club.

With the Glazer family currently looking to sell, Jassim, who previously served as Prime Minister of Qatar between 2007 and 2013, has emerged as one of the frontrunners to take over ownership.

And according to FC Qatari's Twitter page, United's potential new owner plans to "unite fans" via a global voting system for transfer targets.

Man United fans could have say on transfers

It goes without saying, that all football fans would love the opportunity to dictate which players deserve to be bought and who should be sold for their respective clubs.

And given Red Devils supporters' long-standing frustration with the lack of investment from the Glazers, handing them a say in transfer dealings could be a way of appeasing the United faithful.

It's no doubt a risk, especially with fans likely to disagree over signing certain players, but it's certainly a model that could prove very interesting.

How will it work exactly? Well, while fans won't be able to explicitly decide who the club signs, they will be able to make suggestions, which will then be considered in board meetings.

"Sheikh Jassim's plan to unite Man Utd fans: a global voting system for player signings! The most popular picks will be considered by the board," read the report from FC Qatari.

"Would like to clarify these will be considered in board meetings. For every position, they will see what fans prefer but won’t depend on just their opinion.

"Signings will also happen from having the best recruitment structure.

"This system would also ensure where fans outrage for players will be considered high on the agenda, like Arnautovic being linked would quickly tell the Man Utd board to have other ideas and no need for emails from fans."

It added: "The manager will also be backed 100% along the way with his suggestion of players high on the agenda in board meetings."

Who will buy Man United?

Jassim is said to have offered at least £4 billion to buy the club, though his bid was neither accepted nor rejected by the Glazers.

This is due to it being an indicative bid which, along with evidence of funds, was part of a process that helped him gain access to United’s accounts.

His financial experts are now reportedly examining the club's finances, before weighing up whether to submit an increased offer.

Meanwhile, lifelong United fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe has also been linked with taking over United.

Jim Ratcliffe could hit the 'ground running' at Old Trafford

Ratcliffe, who currently owns Nice, has been spotted at Old Trafford recently, alongside his Ineos co-owners Andy Currie, John Reece and Sir David Brailsford.

While neither Ratcliffe or Jassim is close to finalising a deal at this stage, both parties would likely invest huge sums of money into the club.