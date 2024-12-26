The frustration of Manchester United fans has transitioned from the pitch to the sidelines, and Ruben Amorim is safe for the moment. Instead, it is the set piece coach, Carlos Fernandes, who has fallen under scrutiny amid the club's woes in that department.

The Red Devils slumped to back-to-back Premier League defeats with a 2-0 loss away to Wolverhampton Wanderers, a side currently in the relegation zone. A major concern, both in this tie and in previous matches, is how abysmally the team have dealt with set-piece situations - fans of the Manchester club are now questioning why the dedicated coach on duty for this is yet to develop a solution.

Set Piece Coach Carlos Fernandes Singled Out in United Loss

The club have been abysmal at defending from set-pieces

Matheus Cunha was the man to commence the scoring with an in-swinging corner that flew directly into the back of the net, a feat reminiscent of that of Son Heung-Min in the EFL Cup last week - almost identical in fact. Moreover, Cunha's opener marked the 10th goal United had conceded from a set-piece situation in the Premier League this season, and only Wolves themselves had allowed more.

Journalist, Samuel Luckhurst, pointed out Andre Onana's authoritative frailties as a reason behind United's struggles in this department. Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), he noted how set piece coach Carlos was also fuming after conceding to Wolves from a corner:

Meanwhile, some fans have directed their discontent at the set-piece coach, Fernandes, who Amorim personally brought over to his backroom staff team following his arrival from Sporting.

Some asked for Andreas Georgson to be brought back into the role - the Swede was previously the dedicated man for this role under Erik ten Hag but has transitioned into a more general one since Amorim's arrival. A fan asked: "Amorim we will ask you questions too bro. What’s it gonna take to hand over setpieces back to Andreas Georgson? This Carlos Fernandes you brought with you from Sporting is doing a terrible job". Another wrote: "Genuinely need an explanation why Andreas Georgson hasn’t been reinstated on set pieces. They’ve been utterly embarrassing for a month now under Carlos Fernandes. Clearly he isn’t up to it."

Others thought this should be the end of Fernandes' spell in the coaching team entirely, with one fan writing: "The set piece coach has to respectfully resign at this point." Another shared a similar sentiment: "Nah Carlos Fernandes please leave tonight". One supporter suggested the boss take a similar decision as with some of the players: "Can we cast aside the set piece coach like we have Rashford and Casemiro?".

Statistics courtesy of SofaScore.com - Correct as of 26/12/2024