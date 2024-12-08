Key Takeaways Fans have criticised Diogo Dalot's performance at left-back due to ineffective crossing and lack of quality.

Manchester United fans have become desperate for the arrival of a new left-back after Diogo Dalot's performance in the Red Devils' 2-3 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening left a lot to be desired. The Portugal international has become a makeshift replacement in the wake of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's ongoing battles with fitness.

Square pegs being put in round holes remain a tactical headache that both the Old Trafford faithful and newly-appointed manager Ruben Amorim will be eager to address in the coming weeks, especially with the January transfer window on the horizon. While Dalot has often excelled on the right, his struggles on the opposite flank have only highlighted United's longstanding left-back dilemma.

While Malacia's recent return offers hope for a more consistent role in the first team, Luke Shaw revealed that he suffered another setback shortly after his initial comeback. This development is likely to influence Ruben Amorim's approach to his first transfer window, as the former Sporting manager has managed just one win in four Premier League matches since taking charge at United.

United Supporters Losing Patience With Dalot At Left-Back

The 25-year-old's position change is costing him dearly

Considered one of the best right-backs in the Premier League right now, the same can't be said about Dalot when he's shoehorned into the left-back role. Against Nottingham Forest this weekend, the Portuguese defender looked out of his depth, with fans taking to social media to beg for him to be replaced.

In an attempt at listing all of United's shortcomings on Saturday, one X user said: "The left side was poor: Martinez struggled, and Dalot isn’t suited to LWB. Overloading to get Dalot into key areas doesn’t work when his final ball lacks quality." Meanwhile, a second remarked: "LWB should be absolutely priority to get in January since wingbacks are very important in 3-4-3. I think Mazraoui should play there until then."

The criticism largely stems from Dalot’s ineffective crossing, as none of his nine attempts found their target, and only one of his three long ball efforts was successful. Despite a perfect dribble success rate and four tackles highlighting some positives, his struggles to deliver quality from his weaker side overshadowed his overall performance.

Other negative comments directed at Dalot's performance against Forest included one fan suggesting "Dalot offers nothing at left-back", while another claimed he's just a "squad player at best", referring to him as an "emergency plan for covering both flanks." Elsewhere, another fan concluded:

"I never rated Diogo Dalot, he's not Man Utd quality, simple as that. With respect to [Lisandro] Martinez, if our forward line keeps possession of the ball on his channel, his defending weakness can be masked."

Potential Left-Back Signings INEOS Could Target

There are plenty of alternatives ahead of the January transfer period

Relief for a fanbase eager for the Amorim era to deliver more success than any managerial tenure since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 comes in the form of reports that several left-backs, along with other areas for improvement, have already been shortlisted and are being closely monitored.

While the new man in charge insists he has not spoken to the board about any plans for the January transfer window yet, stories to emerge in recent weeks suggest INEOS have been working in the background to get deals over the line. Julio Soler, Alphonso Davies, and David Raum are among those mooted for a transfer.

Another player rumoured to be of interest to the Red Devils' hierarchy is Fulham's Antonee Robinson. The American international has looked indestructible at times for the Cottagers this season, and after having suffered just three injuries across the previous four seasons, he looks like the club's best bet in finding a reliable replacement for Shaw and Malacia.

The 27-year-old ranks among the top 10 Premier League players this season for both tackles and interceptions, a testament to his combative approach. But it is his willingness to drive forward that sets him apart, no doubt attracting interest from the clubs right at the top end of the game.

All statistics via Premier League and Transfermarkt (correct as of 08/12/24)