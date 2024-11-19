Manchester United fans have noticed some intriguing details from Ruben Amorim's training sessions that could offer a glimpse of what to expect from the 39-year-old's tenure at Old Trafford. Footage released on Monday showed Amorim coaching his new squad, just days after emphasising the importance of giving the football club a distinct identity.

With his debut match against Ipswich looming, the Portuguese coach will be eager to make an early impression. Based on the snippets from his sessions at Carrington, fans now believe they have an idea of what to anticipate under their new manager.

A formation could be seen being put in place

In the compilation shared social media, supporters were quick to point out several key details regarding what Amorim appears to be focusing on during his first days in charge. One of the biggest talking points was how he appeared to set his players out – with one fan noticing a specific line-up being used.

Much has been made of the impending switch to a 3-4-3 formation, something that the former Sporting CP man has favoured in his career. In educating his players in this system, some notable inclusions appear to be Luke Shaw playing as a left centre-back, Antony operating as a right wing-back, and Marcus Rashford up top as a number nine.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim had a win rate of 71.4% at Sporting CP.

In terms of what the sessions appeared to consist of, one fan pointed out the level of intensity off the ball, stating: "Testing the team’s reaction to losing possession with sprinting as a team back into your own half."

Another reacted to the patterns of play that could be seen in possession – something that at times was lacking under Erik ten Hag – mentioning how players were instructed to: "Switch to the WB [wing-back], 10 gets tight/makes underlap and then looks for the cross."

A third fan also identified players they believe will be crucial to Amorim's style of play, specifically nodding at Shaw and the returning Tyrell Malacia. There were also mentions of how much focus the new head coach appeared to be giving towards Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount, suggesting that the pair may have a big future in store.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 19/11/2024