Ruben Amorim might not have officially taken charge of Manchester United yet, but the club's fans are already big fans of the manager and have created a song in anticipation of his upcoming arrival. The Sporting CP head coach was announced as Erik ten Hag's successor shortly after the Dutchman was relieved of his duties at Old Trafford last month.

While he was revealed as the former Ajax man's replacement just days after he was sacked, it was also announced that Amorim wouldn't actually take charge of United immediately. Instead, he was given until the next international break to finish off his time in Portugal with Sporting.

Amorim's start at United has been briefly delayed due to visa issues, but he should be ready to take charge of the Red Devils in the near future and he's set to be greeted by an interesting new song from the Old Trafford faithful.

The Ruben Amorim Song

The song takes inspiration from traditional music

To celebrate the upcoming arrival of the promising manager, a fan page for the Red Devils, the Man United Fan Club on X created a brand-new song in honour of Amorim. It didn't take long before a video showcasing the anthem went viral either.

With the black and white video, and the clear homage to music from yesteryear, it's clear that the song takes inspiration from traditional songs from the early 20th century. It's received a mixed reaction from United fans, though. Some are huge fans, while others aren't quite convinced.

Fans Are Mixed on the Song

Opinion is split

While there's no denying that the new song is certainly original and creative, it's received a mix reaction from fans on social media with many enjoying the chant, while others aren't too keen right now. Replying under a post sharing the song, one fan posted: "I need to download and learn this song. It's beautiful."

Another said: "Love this song." It's not just United fans who are into it, either. One neutral made that clear, saying: "I'm not even a man united fan. But the song is nice I would sing along."

Not everyone is a fan of the anthem, though. One fan made his feelings known and posted: "I'm liking Amorim, but I'm not liking this song." Another supported shared that sentiment, saying: "I turned it off after 10 seconds."

United fans will be hoping that Amorim's tenure in the Premier League with the club won't split opinions quite like the new song has.