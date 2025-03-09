Ayden Heaven made his Premier League debut for Manchester United on Sunday, quite poetically, against Arsenal at Old Trafford. The young defender came through the ranks at Arsenal, but left for the Red Devils during the winter transfer window. He spent five years with the Gunners, but was allowed to join Ruben Amorim's side in February, with Manchester City also interested in his services.

After initially making his first appearance during an FA Cup game against Fulham in which United were eliminated from the competition, Heaven made his Premier League debut against his former team when he replaced Leny Yoro at half-time. The 18-year-old played the remainder of the game as the two sides couldn't be separated and the contest finished 1-1.

Bruno Fernandes gave United the lead through a superb free-kick during stoppage time in the first half, before Rice levelled things later in the contest to ensure the points were split between the two sides. Considering his past ties to Arsenal, it was poetic that the Gunners were the side that Heaven made his first ever Premier League appearance against and United fans have had plenty to say about his performance online following the game.

United Fans on Heaven

They've had plenty to say about his Premier League debut

First impressions can be vitally important in football. Everyone wants to get off to the best possible start, especially when playing against the team that let you go. While he only played the second half of the match at Old Trafford, Heaven did more than enough to make an impression with his new fanbase and they weren't shy about sharing their opinions on social media after the fact. One fan jumped onto X (Twitter) and couldn't hide their enthusiasm about the youngster, posting: "Ayden Heaven though, what a player, phenomenal performance."

Another shared that sentiment and said: "Thought Ayden Heaven had a really good half as well, won’t be the main story or person, but he did exceptionally well." He wasn't without his faults, though, as one fan highlighted. They stated: "Ayden Heaven looks solid. Few jitters when he’s on the ball, but that’s expected on his league debut, but he has so much heart. He’ll be important for us."

Despite the fact Heaven replaced Yoro in the game, one fan was excited about the prospect of the two playing alongside each other for years to come, saying: "Ayden Heaven and Yoro our CBs for the next 10 years." Finally, another supporter shared what they were most impressed by from the youngster and posted: "Ayden Heaven... Athletic, wins duels, comfortable on the ball. Football at this level is as simple as you make it."

It's safe to say he made a very positive impression on the United supporters coming out of the contest and considering his performance against the Gunners, it's easy to see why.

Heaven Against Arsenal

It was a solid debut for the youngster

At just 18 years old, being called upon to make your Premier League debut against a side like Arsenal is quite a tough task and it would have been easy for Heaven to crumble under the pressure of such an immense test, but he actually rose to the occasion and impressed against the Gunners.

While he played just the second half, he managed to stand out and put up some very god defensive numbers as his side withstood a lot of Arsenal pressure at times. The 18-year-old recorded three clearances, an interception and a tackle throughout the contest. He won three out of his five duels in total and no Arsenal player managed to dribble past him even once. He had 18 touches on the ball and while he only managed to complete 50% of his attempted passes, there was still a lot on show, particularly defensively, to give United fans a reason to be impressed and optimistic about the future.

With Yoro also being just 19 years old, the future could be very bright at Old Trafford and if all works out well, there's a chance the two could be operating alongside one another in the centre of the Red Devils' defence for years to come.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 09.03.2025