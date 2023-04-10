Alessia Russo’s contract with Manchester United is set to expire at the end of June, but the star striker is yet to sign a new one.

Arsenal’s world-record bid for Russo in January showed just how in demand the 24-year-old is, but there is still uncertainty surrounding her future.

She could well remain at Manchester United if the club win the Women’s Super League or at least qualify for the Champions League, but she could also be tempted to make a move to Arsenal, Chelsea or Lyon.

Russo’s England and Manchester United teammate Ella Toone was asked about the situation in a press conference before the Lionesses take on Australia in a friendly match tomorrow.

What did Ella Toone say about Alessia Russo’s future at Manchester United?

Toone gave a heartwarming answer when asked whether she hoped that the end of the season wouldn’t be the conclusion of her time as Russo’s teammate.

“We’re joined at the hip… we’re best friends,” she said. “We love playing together and being around each other, and we love each other’s company.

“That will never change, no matter where Alessia is. As a friend I will always be proud of what she does and goes on to achieve.

“Right now, we’re at England camp and spending every day together. We’re playing football together and that’s the main thing. For now, it’s just enjoying now together and whatever happens, happens.”

While Toone remained non-committal in her answer, some fans have taken her reply to mean that Russo is definitely leaving the club.

One fan commented: “Yeah she's definitely leaving”, while another wrote: “Well Russo’s off then”.

A third posted: “Well that’s just all but confirmed Alessia’s leaving”, while someone else commented: “When you decode her speech and connect the dots, you'd know Russo leaving is inevitable.”

Not all fans agreed, however, with some arguing that Toone’s comments meant “absolutely nothing”.

“Toone can’t publicly say whether she’s leaving or not, and I don’t think it’s even been decided yet anyway with CL football still not certain and the United takeover still ongoing,” one fan insisted. “She literally just said she’d support her no matter what”.