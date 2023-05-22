Manchester United fans want Erling Haaland banned following Manchester City's title win.

The two teams are set to play each other in the FA Cup final at Wembley next Saturday, and some Red Devils supporters want the Norwegian suspended for swearing on camera.

There were joyful scenes at the Etihad after City secured a third Premier League trophy in a row.

Fans ran onto the pitch in delight, eager to share the moment with players who have donned a sky blue shirt over the course of the season.

It could be just the first trophy of three though, with City still competing for silverware on two other fronts.

An FA Cup tie against their city rivals will be an exciting fixture, but an even bigger prize awaits a week after that when City could potentially lift a first Champions League trophy.

Haaland in hot water with United fans

How different this season and past seasons could have gone had United supported ex-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and signed Haaland.

Instead of thinking about how to utilise the Premier League record-breaker, Erik ten Hag will now be spending time figuring out how to stop him.

And for United fans, one way they could do so is by getting him banned from the match completely.

Following City lifting the trophy, a clip of Haaland went viral where he interrupted Jack Grealish’s interview with Sky Sports and swore on the air.

And United supporters believe that a precedent has been set after a player of theirs was banned from a critical FA Cup match at Wembley after swearing on live TV.

“Assume the FA have changed their rules for the better after they banned a United player for swearing on live TV, ruling him out of an all-Manchester FA Cup tie at Wembley,” one fan wrote.

Wayne Rooney’s ban from FA Cup clash

The incident which fans have been referring to is when club legend Rooney was banned for swearing down a camera.

The infamous event occurred when United beat West Ham United 4-2 back in 2011, with Rooney scoring a hat-trick in the comeback.

Rooney was subsequently banned for two matches, including United’s FA Cup semi-final against Man City.

Despite accepting the suspension, Rooney labelled the whole thing “excessive.”

“I am gutted to miss two matches, one of which is an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley,” he said in a statement, as per BBC Sport.

“I am not the first player to have sworn on TV and I won't be the last.

“Unlike others who have been caught swearing on camera, I apologised immediately. And yet I am the only person banned for swearing. That doesn't seem right.”

City were likely delighted when the news of Rooney’s suspension was announced. And now 12 years later, the shoe is on the other foot.

If Haaland is banned from the match for his comments, it will be a massive boost to United’s hopes and a big dent to City’s treble ambitions.