Scott McTominay has scored four times in his last two Scotland appearances and now footage has emerged of the midfielder playing as a striker during his Manchester United youth days.

The 26-year-old has been in scintillating form for his national side – netting twice against Cyprus last week, before bagging both goals in a memorable 2-0 win over Spain.

This made him the first Scotland player to score a brace against Spain since Maurice Johnston in a World Cup qualifier in November 1984, while he was also just the second Scot this century to score a brace in consecutive international outings, after James Forrest.

But despite being a stalwart for Steve Clarke's team, McTominay has found regular minutes at Man United hard to come by this season.

Casemiro has made himself undroppable for Erik ten Hag, while the likes of Fred, Marcel Sabitzer and Christian Eriksen have been preferred alongside the Brazilian for their creativity.

Yet, McTominay's goal-scoring exploits for Scotland prompted some of the Red Devils' faithful to suggest that he should be used in a more attacking role.

And it turns out, the holding midfielder actually played as a number nine when he was younger – as the footage below reveals.

Footage of McTominay playing as a number nine

A video circulated by @centredevils shows McTominay scoring goals for fun as a young number nine.

In the highlights package, the Scot can be seen scoring with his head, from inside the box, and even some long-range beauties.

Check out his best bits here:

VIDEO: Scott McTominay playing as a striker

While McTominay has gone on to enjoy a successful career as a midfielder, it's also clear he's a natural finisher right now – something United desperately needs at present.

Indeed, though Wout Weghorst has become a fan favourite in Manchester, the Dutchman has managed to find the back of the net just twice for United this season and is still searching for his first league goal.

Fans react to McTominay's highlights

It's no surprise, therefore, that some fans have called for McTominay to be given a chance up front, with Ten Hag currently having limited options in the striker position.

"He'll definitely do better than Weghorst," stressed one Twitter user.

"He has striker instincts and is more mobile and pacy than Weghorst," said another.

A third added: "I really think he can score more goals than Weghorst."

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed this and stressed: "Scott McTominay is a better No. 9 than Wout Weghorst."

A fifth wrote: "We should try him up front and see what he can do."