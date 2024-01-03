Highlights Manchester United is looking to bolster their struggling forward line with a new centre-forward in the January transfer window.

The club has drawn up a four-man transfer list, including former Chelsea ace Timo Werner.

United are also interested in Serhou Guirassy, who has scored 17 goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Manchester United could be set to dip into the transfer market in order to bolster the ranks of their faltering forward line. The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal throughout the first 20 Premier League games of the season as they only managed 22 goals in that time.

This means only Sheffield United (15) and Burnley (20) found the net fewer times than Erik ten Hag's men. New summer signing Rasmus Hojlund took 15 games to score his first league goal after his move from Atalanta, while Anthony Martial is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract in the summer transfer window.

This stresses the need for a centre-forward that can rotate and take some of the pressure off the shoulders of Hojlund while Martial winds down his time at Old Trafford. According to The Athletic, the club are looking to do just that with a four-man transfer list having been drawn up. GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at the four men in question and the impact they could have at the floundering club. See all four names below.

1 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Current club: Bayern Munich

A Bayern Munich forward who finds himself behind the clinical Harry Kane in the pecking order is the former Stoke City and Paris Saint-Germain striker, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The Cameroon international will likely be representing his nation at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations and this could mean that any January deal is thrown into doubt.

Choupo-Moting could be an option if Ten Hag is looking to bring in a player to supplement Hojlund rather than replace him for the short-term. He is a player that has been used to playing a back-up role for several years now, as he has done so in Paris and Munich. There are definite qualities within the 34-year-old, but this would certainly be viewed as a short-term fix.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Games played 14 Goals 2 Expected goals 3.9 Shots per game 1.3 Conversion rate 11% Statistics courtesy of Sofascore.

2 Thomas Müller

Current club: Bayern Munich

The most experienced name on the list is veteran German forward Thomas Müller. Bayern Munich's long-serving attacker is a player that could come in for a relatively low transfer fee compared to the other names we will get to.

At 34 years old, Muller would be able to either rotate into the team when Hojlund needs some respite or could even work well operating just behind the Danish forward. He signed a new contract at the Allianz Arena in December 2023, but with his game time being limited in the Bundesliga during the 2023/24 campaign, Muller could perhaps be tempted by a fresh challenge.

Thomas Müller's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Games played 13 Goals 1 Expected goals 2.22 Shots per game 0.9 Conversion rate 8% Statistics courtesy of Sofascore.

3 Timo Werner

Current club: RB Leipzig

At 27 years old, Timo Werner is a younger option compared to the two previous names mentioned, and he is one of only two players on the list with previous Premier League experience, along with Choupo-Moting. There may be a feeling of unfinished business in England after the German forward left Chelsea under a cloud after failing to translate his previous goalscoring form.

The lightning-quick attacker could inject some much-needed energy into the front line at Old Trafford and stretch opposition defences. Werner has found his form once more since his return to RB Leipzig. Capable of playing on the wing and in a more traditional number nine role, he may be the right man to target, although the transfer fee could be significantly higher than that of Muller and Choupo-Moting.

Timo Werner's Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 Games played 8 Goals 2 Expected goals 2.36 Shots per game 1.1 Conversion rate 22% Statistics courtesy of Sofascore.

4 Serhou Guirassy

Current club: Stuttgart

The most in-form player of the lot. Serhou Guirassy has been a revelation for Stuttgart in the 2023/24 season thus far as the striker has netted a staggering 17 goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances. This has put many clubs across Europe on red alert as top-class centre-forwards are a dying breed at the moment.

Guirassy shouldn't command an astronomical fee either, as Stuttgart will struggle to keep their player happy with some big clubs looking to swoop in to secure his services. The German top-flight in clearly where Ten hag's focus is and other than the aforementioned Kane, Guirassy is the most clinical man around.