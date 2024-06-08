Highlights Manchester United and Liverpool 'have scouted' Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio

United are keen to replace Raphael Varane, who left on a free transfer.

The Red Devils are yet to announce decision over manager Erik ten Hag's future.

Manchester United and Liverpool ‘had conversations’ over signing Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio this summer, Fabrizio Romano tells GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are seeking defensive reinforcements this summer, and the 22-year-old is being considered by the club as they seek to bounce back after a poor Premier League season. United finished eighth in the league, their worst result since the 1989-90 season, as manager Erik ten Hag now faces an uncertain future in Manchester.

The FA Cup winners held internal meetings last week to review the Dutchman’s season but are yet to announce their decision, which is set to be revealed this week.

Romano says that before United decide who their manager is, they are not considering Inacio as a main target at the moment. After Raphael Varane announced his departure on a free transfer last month, the club are now short of a starting centre-back and are thought to be prioritising a defensive signing this summer.

The Red Devils are set to retain Jonny Evans as they offered the 36-year-old veteran a new deal, Romano reported earlier.

Inacio Scouted by Man United

Liverpool are interested

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that both Man United and Liverpool have held talks regarding he possibility of bringing Inacio to the Premier League.

However, until Ten Hag’s future is resolved, he is not the main target for United as of now:

“I would not say main target at this point, because obviously, before you decide the manager, you can't have a real main target. “They had some contacts and conversations about Goncalo Inacio, they've been scouting him, Man United and Liverpool, both clubs. “They are informed about how his release clause works, it’s 60 million euros (£51m), so they know everything about Inacio and the possibility to bring him in.”

Inacio, who helped Sporting lift the Portuguese league title last season, appeared in 49 matches this season, scoring four goals. The 22-year-old is a modern centre-back who can play out from the back and has great ball progression stats.

After adding a ball-playing goalkeeper, Andre Onana, last season, United tried to switch their style of play, and Inacio’s addition would be a step in that direction.

Man United Consider Jarrad Branthwaite Alternatives

They target a Premier League duo

Manchester United are considering alternatives for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer as the Red Devils look to bring in a centre-back in the transfer window.

Journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are looking at Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Wolves’ Max Kilman as possible replacements for Raphael Varane. While Branthwaite is a top defensive target this summer, United are also looking at players who are likely to be cheaper than the 21-year-old (valued at £60-£70m by Everton).

Max Kilman and Marc Guehi's statistical averages per 90 minutes (2023/24 Premier League) Max Kilman Marc Guehi Tackles 1.24 1.25 Tackles won 0.55 0.85 Ball recoveries 4.66 5.34 Interceptions 1.03 0.80 Pass completion percentage 85.7 86.9

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-06-24.