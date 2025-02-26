Summary Manchester United fought to a tense 3-2 win despite being down to 10 men and pegged back.

Ipswich started strong but succumbed to mistakes, with De Ligt's goal and Maguire's header sealing United's victory.

Maguire was the hero with a crucial goal, while Philogene made his mark scoring both of Ipswich's goals.

A 10-man Manchester United battled their way to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town on Wednesday night. Patrick Dorgu’s first-half red card left them with an uphill battle at Old Trafford. However, at the start of the second half, it was Harry Maguire who stepped up as the hero, sealing the win in dramatic fashion.

The Premier League newbies made a lightning quick start to the match when Andre Onana and Patrick Dorgu got themselves into all sorts of trouble before Jaden Philogene made them pay as he slotted the ball home inside five minutes. It was another catastrophic chapter in the club's current horror story.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Heading into Wednesday night's fixture, Ipswich Town had failed to win in five previous Premier League attempts against Manchester United.

Every minute of Ruben Amorim's tenure so far has felt like a bleep test of his mettle, but it would take just 21 more ticks of the clock before Old Trafford welcomed a much-needed sigh of relief. Bruno Fernandes' set-piece delivery was turned in by Sam Morsy to gift the Red Devils a way back into the fixture.

The comeback was then completed in the 26th minute when Alex Palmer failed to push a Diogo Dalot shot out of harm's way. Instead, he pushed the ball into Matthijs de Ligt's path, who made no mistake in plundering the ball into the roof of the net. Of course, it was never going to be that easy for United, though, and they would have to enter the break down to 10 men after Dorgu was dismissed for a high, studs-up challenge on Omari Hutchinson. Philogene would also go on to make use of the numerical advantage by scoring again just before halftime to leave the game poised 2-2 at the break.

Wednesday night's drama was far from done there, though, as Harry Maguire once again brought his cape with him to Old Trafford. In the 50th minute, the veteran defender found himself unmarked in the box to power a header beyond Palmer to take the Red Devils into a 3-2 lead. Despite growing pressure towards the end of the night, United were able to cling onto their lead as Onana was only called into one save in the second-half.

Manchester United 3-2 Ipswich Town - Match Statistics Manchester United Statistic Ipswich Town 43 Possession (%) 57 9 Shots 12 6 Shots on Target 3 5 Corners 6 4 Yellow Cards 3 1 Red Cards 0

Match Highlights

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK - Andre Onana - 5.5/10

Needlessly came off his line to make a mockery of United's defence and hand Ipswich the lead. Played the role of spectator for much of the rest of the night.

RWB - Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Good on the ball, but a little bit hectic off it. After 60 minutes, he successfully regained possession with none of his tackles, but his rebounded shot earlier in the night did lead to a goal for De Ligt.

CB - Leny Yoro - 7/10

Cool, calm, collected. Leny Yoro is starting to show glimmers of why the club spent so much on him, as he often looks like the coolest figure in defence, on and off the ball. A refreshing sight was seeing the Frenchman push forward and play a role in the press, as shown when he nicked the back from Cajuste just before the half-hour mark.

CB - Harry Maguire - 7.5/10

Scored United's third and was a role model for his younger defensive teammates. Time and time again, Maguire is the one the club can count upon in times of struggle. A defiant performance.

CB - Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

Scored United's second when he reacted first to a loose ball following an initial save by Palmer. He was solid at the back, too, having regained possession three times in the first half alone.

LWB - Patrick Dorgu - 3/10

Made some smart runs, similar to what he's been doing ever since arriving at Old Trafford. Always looking to make things happen and endear himself to the fans - but his disastrous back-pass opened the scoring the other way and his red card for a horror tackle on Hutchinson meant it was a night to forget early into his new surroundings.

CM - Manuel Ugarte - 7/10

Helped keep United in shape throughout the night and dictated the middle of the park. That was until a numerical disadvantage saw the former PSG star slowly but surely lose his grip on and around the halfway line in the latter stages. Still, a decent display all things considered.

CM - Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

Assisted the own goal when his delivery into the box demanded answers from Ipswich defenders. He was the main creative force once again for his side, as he also provided the setup for Maguire's second-half header.

RW - Joshua Zirkzee - 7/10

Played simple but effective. He offered a good link between midfield and attack, and his holdup play continues to improve in each game, which will be a good takeaway for Amorim after the Dutchman's worrying start to life at United up until this point. He's definitely winning over sections of the home support with his improvements.

ST - Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

A passenger in United's ambitions of getting back to winning ways. After 30 minutes, the Dane had just four touches, and another week passes whereby the forward fails to look good enough to lead the line. In the second-half, he jumped over the ball despite the shot being there for the taking, which summed up his lack of confidence.

LW - Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

His speed and trickery were a constant source of headaches for Ipswich on their right-hand side. He often lacked the final decision-making, but worked the ball well to selfishly carve out opportunities for himself. He was the sacrificial lamb, taken off after Dorgu was red-carded - a surprising decision given the energy he brought to the fold.

Sub - Noussair Mazraoui - 6.5/10

Ordered to do the business defensively, the energetic Moroccan actually ended up doing the opposite. Filling in for the dismissed Dorgu, he offered a good route out and into the final third, relieving pressure mounting at the back. An inspired sub that definitely helped United hold on to their lead.

Sub - Casemiro - 5.5/10

Offered little to nothing after coming on. He was average at best, as he did very little to stop Ipswich from pinning the Red Devils back into their own box.

Sub - Victor Lindelof - N/A

Only played three minutes of added time.

Ipswich Town Player Ratings

GK - Alex Palmer - 6.5/10

Made a fine acrobatic stop to deny Maguire after his compatriot was gifted a free header. However, he then conceded twice in quick succession, though the equaliser can't be blamed on him.

RB - Axel Tuanzebe - 7/10

Had a point to prove after being let go by the home club when he was younger. He fought his way to every ball and proved perhaps United were wrong to let him through their grasp so easily. To crown a decent display, he also bagged himself an assist in Ipswich's second of the night.

CB - Dara O'Shea - 7/10

Acted as a human battering ram whenever the ball came into his box. Every cross that seemed to come at Ipswich, O'Shea was there to stop it going any further.

CB - Jacob Greaves - 6.5/10

Won all but one of his total duels and remained strong despite the fact his side conceded three. A good effort from Greaves.

LB - Leif Davis - 6.5/10

His distribution from deep, yet again, played a starring role whenever Ipswich looked to launch defence into attack in an instance. Yet, unfortunately, these opportunities were few and far between, though Davis' defensive contributions were solid enough.

CM - Sam Morsy - 5.5/10

Scored an own goal in the 21st minute and clearly looked out of his depth in midfield as United ran rings around him. He also picked up the first yellow card of the night for his lack of urgency.

CM - Jens-Lys Cajuste - 6/10

He was a victim of United's double-up on the left flank, as Garnacho and Dorgu made light work of bypassing the Swede in the first-half. His foul also led to the equaliser, and that just about summed up his influence (or lack thereof).

RW - Jaden Philogene - 8.5/10

Pounced upon a goalkeeping mishap to open the scoring early. His pace was a real concern for United, and his liveliness throughout his entire cameo was a welcome sight for the away team. He scored again at the end of the half to keep his side in the tie.

CAM - Omari Hutchinson - 5.5/10

Oddly quiet night for Hutchinson. The former Chelsea youth player struggled to find much space in the central areas, such was the three-man setup United deployed. He was the first to get subbed off.

LW - Jack Clarke - 7/10

Ran around like a headless chicken at times. While this, sometimes, amounted to a regain of possession, it also led to fouls and a void on the left flank on as many occasions. Creating two chances from four final third passes is a pretty impressive record, though.

ST - Liam Delap - 6.5/10

Made a barnstorming run in the opening couple of minutes to let his defenders know he meant business. The Englishman's strength was a key theme throughout the match as he outmuscled the United defenders. One thing missing from his promising performance, though, was a goal.

Sub - Jack Taylor - 6/10

He was certainly the most impactful Ipswich sub. However, that's not saying much, as his wayward shot and one successful tackle was the only two notable things he did against a low-sitting, uncompromising United defence.

Sub - Nathan Broadhead - 5.5/10

Fine if not unremarkable. Didn't offer much in terms of changing the scoreline.

Sub - Ben Johnson - 6/10

His set-pieces brought some nerves to United's backline, but none of them really came off.

Sub - George Hirst - 5.5/10

Nothing much to report on. Really struggled to become a hero for Ipswich - and that's all they needed.

Sub - Sammie Szmodics - N/A

Didn't play long enough to warrant a rating.

Player of the Match

Jaden Philogene

The scorer of both Ipswich Town's first-half goals, Jaden Philogene was like a cannonball waiting to burst out of the traps at any given moment on the right flank. His pace was too much to handle for a notoriously slow Man United defence, and he made those deficiencies pay.

If the Tractor Boys are to complete a great escape this season, then a lot of the flowers will be owed to the former Hull City livewire, who played the starring role in making the Theatre of Dreams an arena of dread. It's just a shame his contributions didn't amount to points on the board in the end.