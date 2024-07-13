Highlights Everton's Amadou Onana close to Aston Villa move, which could complicate Man Utd's pursuit of Branthwaite.

Ten Hag's pursuit of Branthwaite faces financial hurdle as Everton demand high fee for center-back.

Barring any mouth-watering offers, Branthwaite is set to stay at Goodison Park.

Manchester United's hopes of signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite have all-but ended by Aston Villa's prospective deal for Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

According to Ornstein, personal terms have been agreed between the Belgian midfielder and his would-be buyers, led by Unai Emery, ahead of a shock summer move and that has complicated matters between Erik ten Hag's men and their pursuit of the former Carlisle-born man.

Following the departure of Raphael Varane, Ten Hag - who recently signed a contract extension at Old Trafford - and his entourage are keen to bolster their options at the heart of their back line and Branthwaite initially emerged as the club's primary target with personal terms agreed in mid-June.

Onana Exit Could Complicates Man Utd Move for Branthwaite

Everton will still accept substantial offer

As alluded to, Branthwaite had emerged as Ten Hag's ideal candidate to replace the departing Varane, with his Premier League experience being an attractive prospect to the former Ajax custodian. Since returning from his loan stint with PSV Eindhoven, the 22-year-old weighed in with 41 outings in all competitions.

However, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ornstein revealed that Everton’s stance is that Onana’s move to Villa Park has seemingly ended the chances of Manchester United signing Jarrad Branthwaite in the coming weeks, barring any eye-watering offers for the centre-back.

“Aston Villa move for Amadou Onana (subject to completion) all-but ends any chance of Everton selling #MUFC target Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. Barring huge bids - Maguire, Fofana, Gvardiol benchmark - 22yo centre-back will stay at #EFC.”

Ten Hag’s Manchester United have been Branthwaite’s leading suitors since the summer transfer window opened for business. The Red Devils have seen two offers snuffed by the Toffees, who are holding out for £70 million plus for the Carlisle-born man’s signature.

The 13-time Premier League champions saw their opening offer - worth £35 million plus add-ons - swiftly rejected by the central defender's current employers, while their revised bid, thought to be in the region of £45 million plus £5m in add-ons, was also turned away. According to The Times' Martin Hardy, a third bid from Ten Hag and Co is expected to be tabled for the highly-rated youngster.

Branthwaite (23/24), Varane (22/23), Martinez (22/23) - Premier League Stats Statistic Branthwaite (23/24) Varane (22/23) Martinez (22/23) Minutes 3,117 1,917 2,117 Goals/Assists 3/0 0/0 1/0 Pass success rate (%) 80.1 86.5 87.3 Aerials won per game 2.7 1.8 1.2 Tackles per game 1.9 1 2 Interceptions per game 1.4 0.5 1.2 Overall rating 6.90 6.64 6.84

Man Utd's De Ligt Negotiations 'Advanced'

Club looking to make Dutchman second signing of the summer

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are set to build on their positive summer by snaring a new centre-back, hence their interest in Branthwaite. Though, as a cheaper alternative to the Englishman, Bayern Munich outcast Matthijs de Ligt has been earmarked.

Romano reported that all parties are advancing in negotiations and the Red Devils' expectation is to get a deal for the former Juventus man over the line after officially announcing the signing of Joshua Zirkzee, who has agreed a five-year deal with the Old Trafford outfit.

After falling down the pecking order in Germany, De Ligt is open to a reunion with his former Ajax boss, Ten Hag, with his game time at the Allianz Arena showing no signs of increasing thanks to the arrivals of Kim min-Jae and Eric Dier.

