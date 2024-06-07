Highlights Manchester United are still assessing Erik ten Hag's season, two weeks after lifting the FA Cup.

The Dutchman finished his second Premier League campaign with 14 losses and a negative goal difference.

United target Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly ready to return to management after leaving Chelsea.

Manchester United are looking at ‘every single aspect’ of Erik ten Hag’s season as they conduct their post-season review, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite lifting the FA Cup two weeks ago, the Red Devils have yet to decide who will be their manager next season.

The likes of Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino have been linked with replacing Ten Hag, who just finished United’s worst Premier League season in history. The club ended their Premier League campaign in eighth place with 14 losses and finished with a negative goal difference amid an injury-hit season.

Ten Hag, who called last season’s injury problems ‘a nightmare’, has been linked with an exit in recent weeks and is set to hear United’s final decision soon.

The Dutchman ended United’s six-year trophy drought after winning the EFL Cup last season, and finished his first season in charge in third place in the Premier League.

Man United ‘Still Conducting Review’

Amid uncertainty over Ten Hag’s future

Speaking to GMS, Sheth revealed that Man United are looking at ‘every single aspect’ of the previous season before deciding on Ten Hag’s future:

“It is sitting and waiting just now, they are still conducting, as far as we're aware, this post-season review. “Now, the fact that it is taking this long, they're obviously looking at every single aspect of last season. Not only where United finished on one side, it was their lowest Premier League finish. “They had a negative goal difference as well, but they also did win a trophy for the second season in a row under Erik ten Hag.”

After the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City, the Dutch manager said he is not worried about his future, stating, ‘I will go anywhere else and do what I did my whole career, winning games and trophies’.

The Dutchman, who joined United from Ajax in 2022, still has one year left on his current deal.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

Related Mauricio Pochettino "Reputation" Question amid Man Utd Links Manchester United have been linked with Mauricio Pochettino as their new boss.

Mauricio Pochettino ‘Ready’ for Man United Job

After parting ways with Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea boss Pochettino is ready to return to management as soon as possible amid links to Manchester United, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Argentinian was in contention for the United job in 2022 before they hired Ten Hag, and now he would be ‘more than ready’ if the Red Devils came calling.

Despite leading Chelsea to a top-six finish in the Premier League last season, Pochettino parted ways with the Blues after just 12 months in charge. Alongside former Bayern manager Tuchel, he is now considered one of the top candidates to take over at Old Trafford if Ten Hag loses his job soon.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-06-24.