Manchester United haven't had an easy season. After a difficult start under Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils gave him the boot in October and he was replaced by Ruben Amorim. Things have only gotten worse under the Portuguese coach, though, and they find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

There's no sugarcoating how much some of their stars have underperformed so far and United fans have had enough with one star after another disappointing performance against Ipswich Town. Despite Amorim's men coming from behind and winning 3-2 despite being down to 10 men, fans weren't entirely happy with the club.

One player in particular left them disappointed and the Old Trafford faithful weren't afraid to jump onto social media and reveal as such.

United Fans Have Had Enough of Hojlund

They want him sold

Despite being down to 10 men for the entirety of the second half, following Patrick Dorgu's red card, United managed to get the job done and beat Ipswich 3-2 on Wednesday night. One player didn't impress, though, and the club's supporters have taken to social media to let their feelings be known about Rasmus Hojlund. The striker joined the side last summer and there was a sense of optimism about the move. Things haven't gone to plan, though, and after a fine, if not spectacular, debut season in Manchester, this campaign has been very poor.

He's scored just two league goals in 22 appearances and his showing against the Tractor Boys left a lot to be desired. Despite playing 67 minutes, he registered just 12 touches on the ball, made just five passes and failed to register a single shot. He only attempted one dribble as well, but was unsuccessful with it. He also lost possession on six occasions and didn't win a single one of his six duels. It was a lacklustre showing and United fans have had enough.

One supporter took to X (Twitter) and said: "Bruh... just sell Hojlund at the end of the season and buy an actual striker that can play football," while another agreed with that sentiment, posting: "Sell Hojlund. He's absolutely pathetic."

A third fan highlighted a specific play in the game when Hojlund let Joshua Zirkzee down, saying: "Zirzkee drove the ball all the way only for Hojlund to not make a run and stay marked. Atrocious footballer."

Finally, another supporter outright called Hojlund one of the worst forwards that they had seen play at United in years. They posted: "Hojlund is genuinely one of the worst forwards I've seen play for this club in recent years. Has absolutely nothing about him."

